5 Shortest WWE Title Reigns of All Time

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.02K // 17 Aug 2018, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE title is the most prestigious prize in wrestling

Becoming the WWE champion is the pinnacle of any performer's career. The belt is the most established and prestigious in the industry, and having the opportunity to have your name etched onto a list that includes the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels is the highest honor a superstar can be afforded.

Unfortunately, for some superstars, such honors can be incredibly short-lived, and in an age where things like Money in the Bank cash-ins exist, some title reigns can be over before they have even gotten started.

With the potential of a cash-in looming at this year's SummerSlam, potentially crowning Roman Reigns as the shortest reigning Universal Champion in history, let's take a look back at the five shortest WWE title reigns in the company's history.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5: Daniel Bryan, SummerSlam 2013- 4 minutes, 7 seconds

Triple H turned on Bryan, costing him his newly won WWE title

The WWE had no idea what they were starting when they decided to have Randy Orton cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013.

Bryan had just defeated John Cena in a match of the year contender, when Triple H, who had been the guest referee for the match, turned on Daniel Bryan, allowing Randy Orton to come to the ring and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

This would be turn out to be the catalyst for what would eventually become the 'Yes! Movement', with fans furious at the decision to strip Bryan so quickly of his newly won WWE title.

1 / 5 NEXT