5 things that could happen after Liv Morgan's defeat to Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan finally got her opportunity this week to face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with the title on the line. Morgan had to wait a few weeks after becoming the No.1 contender, but really made her presence felt to The Man in the build-up to the blockbuster showdown.

Liv has been making waves on the WWE roster for a number of months now. She began to build her momentum prior to the 2021 WWE Draft and her stock has continued to rise since being drafted to the red brand.

The powers that be behind the scenes at WWE made the match the main-event for this week's episode of RAW. They built a captivating storyline leading in, but the WWE Universe was also firmly behind Liv Morgan.

It was definitely the right call, as the match was everything we would have expected and more. It left the fans in attendance on the edge of their seats and making plenty of noise throughout. Sadly, it ended in controversial circumstances, when Big Time Becks held the rope whilst pinning Liv, much to the displeasure of the WWE Universe and the newly dubbed Liv Girl.

After the match concluded, Liv Morgan spoke backstage on a WWE YouTube exclusive and confirmed that she'll be taking matters into her own hands next week on RAW.

That being said, let's take a look at five things that could happen after Liv Morgan lost to Becky Lynch on WWE RAW.

#5 Liv Morgan could aim to take out Becky Lynch next week and spark a huge brawl on WWE RAW

There will be a flood of emotions running through Liv Morgan after her championship match as she will feel disheartened by the circumstances of how the match ended.

No doubt Becky Lynch will be gloating next week about her victory, and what better way to spark revenge by giving Big Time Becks a taste of her own medicine? Liv Morgan could show her frustration and take down the Irishwoman and let her know that she isn't finished yet.

It could be one of those pull apart brawls, which we haven't really seen happen many times in the women's division. It would certainly hype up the WWE Universe in attendance, and also get fans to rally behind Morgan once again.

