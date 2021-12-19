5 things that could happen after Maryse slapped The Miz on WWE RAW

The feud between The Miz and Edge once again heated up on WWE RAW. It was announced that the former WWE Champions will collide at the first pay-per-view event of the year, Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

It will be the first time the pair have collided in the ring one-on-one since the January 31, 2011 episode of WWE RAW.

The Miz and his wife Maryse headed to RAW to host another episode of Miz TV. Miz announced himself as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 much to the surprise of WWE Universe. The stars of Miz & Mrs proposed a toast with some champagne until The Rated R Superstar came out to interrupt.

Edge suggested that The Miz was annoying and that he makes up for his shortcomings by being an "obnoxious, sanctimonious, overbearing j*ckoff." He also stated that he would teach The Miz a lesson at WWE Day 1, before Miz decided to throw the contents of his champagne glass into the face of Edge.

The Miz tried to get the upper-hand on Edge, before he fought back and tried to spear the reality television star. Instead, The Miz pulled his wife Maryse in-front, forcing Edge to stop. This allowed Miz to take advantage and hit his Skull Crushing Finale finisher.

After Edge left the ring, The Miz and Maryse began to seemingly argue in the ring. It resulted in Maryse slapping her husband in the middle of the ring and leaving him to ponder. He did try and follow Maryse up the ramp to plead with her, but she wasn't interested.

It was certainly a turn we didn't expect this particular feud to take and leaves for plenty of intrigue as to what will happen next. That being said, let's take a look at five things that could happen after Maryse slapped The Miz on WWE RAW.

#5 Maryse and The Miz could make-up next week on WWE RAW

🌻 @k2mella At first i was confused as to why Maryse would get mad because she always used to shield Miz, but then she told him that she’s a mother and has two kids now. A storytelling genius I think At first i was confused as to why Maryse would get mad because she always used to shield Miz, but then she told him that she’s a mother and has two kids now. A storytelling genius I think https://t.co/U8v2VALFHg

Of course, in real life, The Miz and Maryse live together with their children. There is certainly plenty of time for the two-time WWE Champion to make-up with his wife and resolve issues from WWE RAW.

The pair could come out next week on the red brand and The Miz apologizes to Maryse in the ring and all is forgiven. She may profess that if her husband puts her in harm's way again then he will no longer be forgiven.

But that doesn't necessarily mean Miz won't put Maryse in harm's way again. It may leave some intrigue on the table to see if the former Intercontinental Champion will use her to his advantage against Edge at Day 1.

