5 Things The WWE Universe needs to stop complaining about

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 487 // 25 May 2019, 11:29 IST

What is wrong with The WWE Universe?

Was Daniel Bryan right when he called The WWE Universe fickle?

While WWE fans will probably never admit this character flaw about themselves, especially with how entitled many of them to act today, it seems like Bryan's latest gimmick might be more true to life than originally thought. In fact, it honestly feels like The WWE Universe is just impossible to please and only enjoy complaining.

Whether that is actually true or not remains to be seen and will depend on what The WWE Universe does in October when AEW arrives on TNT, but there really isn't any other way to explain the actions of fans right now. Furthermore, their constantly complaining creates a very toxic environment for those that enjoy the show.

With that being said, and fans continuing to get more and more toxic as time goes on, here are five things that They need to stop complaining about and why. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think The WWE Universe should stop complaining about.

#5 AEW being better

AEW or WWE? It doesn't matter! It's all pro wrestling!

Let's be honest here.

Although AEW Double Or Nothing is set to take place this memorial day weekend, it doesn't mean it's a viable competitor for WWE or even able to stand on its own two feet yet. Furthermore, AEW hasn't produced a weekly product yet and won't until this fall, which leaves nothing for fans to compare WWE to.

In the end, fans that are saying AEW is better are blind to reality and believe it really is that easy to compete with WWE. Unfortunately, it's not and fans of the upstart company need to realize that it will take time in order for AEW to gain its footing. Then they can start worrying about being better than WWE.

