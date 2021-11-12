5 times WWE collaborated with other promotions

Under normal circumstances, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is usually closed for business when it comes to working with other wrestling promotions. WWE is the global leader when it comes to professional wrestling (or sports entertainment), and, rightfully, doesn't necessarily need to work with any other promotion.

However, in rare instances, WWE has worked with other companies from around the world. From major organizations to smaller, independent promotions, WWE has worked on things when it felt necessary.

Of course, the deals had to work in favor for WWE, so that is why they've always been very reluctant to "open shop," so to speak, similar to how AEW are doing now. AEW is currently working with numerous promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW and NWA to open up the "forbidden door" of companies working with each other. But, all in a way that benefits them (which is totally understandable).

That being said, let's take a look at five times WWE collaborated with other promotions, in no particular order.

#5 WWE collborated with ECW in 1996/1997

Extreme Championship Wrestling took the independent wrestling world by storm in the mid-90's. They hit the world stage larger-than-independent after gaining a loyal (to put it mildly) fanbase, that was dedicated to seeing hardcore wrestling. They pushed the envelope - and that envelope-pushing eventually influenced WWE's Attitude Era.

The Philadelphia-based promotion were making a name for themselves when they caught the notice of WWE management. It was at the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 1995 in Philadelphia where it all started. During the event, the fans in attendance, bored of the action in front of them, began chanting "ECW, ECW, ECW"

On commentary, Vince McMahon wasn't aware of what the fans were chanting and assumed it was in support of the match. In the end, the WWE Chairman learned all about the company and decided to put together a deal with the promotion. It even went as far as the two brands working together.

Tommy Dreamer @THETOMMYDREAMER

A bunch of misfits

Changed how you viewed

#ECW

@wwe changed my shirt LOL

ECW wrestlers appeared on Monday Night RAW and WWE programming in an effort to gain some exposure for Paul Heyman's promotion. They even had one episode of Monday Night RAW dedicated to just ECW in the Manhattan Center in the heart of New York.

One focal superstar in the middle of it all was Jerry "The King" Lawler who, on-screen, was completely opposed to ECW. He even showed up at the ECW Arena and was booed out of the building. He described ECW as "Extreme Crappy Wrestling," which went down as one of his most memorable moments.

Eventually, the deal came to an end, and ECW continued their rise solo following their first-ever pay-per-view Barely Legal in August 1997. (Although rumors of Vince McMahon helping out ECW financially over the years still remain)

