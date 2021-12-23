5 most viewed videos on WWE's YouTube channel

WWE's YouTube channel grows from strength to strength every single day. The channel currently has a whopping 84.2 million subscribers and over 64 billion views as of this writing. TV ratings aren't the only important aspect of viewership in the modern WWE.

Of course, nowadays, WWE fans consume their wrestling content in a whole host of different ways. YouTube often appears to show which segments are popular with the WWE Universe each week on RAW and SmackDown.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Has already passed 1 MILLION views on



Has already passed 1.6 MILLION views on



Wonderful stuff for the women.



@BeckyLynchWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce LIV Morgan and Becky Lynch’s brawl from last night so far in 15 hours:Has already passed 1 MILLION views on @WWE ’s official YouTube channel.Has already passed 1.6 MILLION views on @WWE ’s official Instagram page.Wonderful stuff for the women. LIV Morgan and Becky Lynch’s brawl from last night so far in 15 hours:Has already passed 1 MILLION views on @WWE’s official YouTube channel.Has already passed 1.6 MILLION views on @WWE’s official Instagram page.Wonderful stuff for the women.@BeckyLynchWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce

It's a big platform to obtain metrics for what type of content the WWE Universe is consuming outside of watching live on television.

Over the years, some WWE videos have done exceptionally well, garnering 100s of millions of views. That being said, let's take a look at the five most viewed videos on WWE's YouTube channel.

#5 John Cena and AJ Lee kiss on WWE RAW - over 160 million views

harry @fearlessxxnikki John Cena & AJ Lee Kiss On Raw http://t.co/Wc5Yqhsh John Cena & AJ Lee Kiss On Raw http://t.co/Wc5Yqhsh

During the latter months of 2021, an on-screen romance blossomed between John Cena and AJ Lee.

Things heated up when John Cena faced Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW on November 26. Cena, who was feeling the effects of a slight meniscus injury, headed out of the ring to be checked by WWE medical staff.

Ziggler tried to gain an advantage in the match by taking a turnbuckle off from the top rope. His plan backfired when AJ Lee came down to the ring to stop him. Ziggler's associate at the time, Vickie Guerrero, entered the fray by distracting AJ Lee at ringside.

Back in the ring, Dolph Ziggler tried to use his Money in the Bank briefcase on John Cena, only for the leader of the Cenation to duck out of the way. This allowed Cena to deliver his finishing move, the AA, to pick up the win.

After the match, AJ Lee entered the ring as John was celebrating on the top rope. He then turned around to be greeted by Lee who planted a kiss on him!

The WWE Universe were clearly big fans of the moment, as it has recorded over 160 million views to date.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell