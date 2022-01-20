5 ways WWE can make history with the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

The 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, January 29. The event is considered one of the most exciting nights on the WWE calendar.

The 30-Woman Royal Rumble match has been confirmed to once again take place at this year's extravaganza. The winner of the over-the-top-rope battle royal will earn a title match against either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania in April.

The company has already announced several key entrants for the women's match. The likes of Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, The Bella Twins, Summer Rae, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will all enter the match.

Vince McMahon's promotion made history in 2018, when the first-ever Women's Rumble match took place. Every year with this particular event, something noteworthy is bound to happen one way or another. WWE has a chance once again in the 2022 match-up.

Here are five ways WWE can make history with the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5 The first non-full-time WWE Superstar could win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

So far, WWE has announced six non-full-time wrestlers who will be competing in the Women's Rumble match.

We saw WWE Hall of Famer Lita appear on the January 14 episode of SmackDown. Her last match with the company was in 2018. She drummed up interest in the match as she wanted "one more run" in the company.

It could be a spectacular moment for the four-time WWE Women's Champion, who re-introduced the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32, after the company phased out the term "Diva."

There's no forgetting the likes of Michelle McCool, The Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly, and Summer Rae, who are not known to have any contracts with the company and will look to add to their legacy.

The company can certainly make history and get the WWE Universe talking if they go down this route.

