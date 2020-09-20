Five Ways WWE can make Keith Lee a Bigger Star

WWE Superstar, Keith Lee is as impressive as it gets. He is an attention-grabbing big man who can do astonishing things in the ring.

His matches with Dominik Dijakovic defied physics and changed the perception of what big man in wrestling can do on the big stage.

To date, Lee is the only double champion in NXT history. He became the NXT North American and NXT Champion when he defeated Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match at Great American Bash.

Lee was a significant player on NXT. So, when he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX, it was apparent his time on the black and gold brand was coming to an end. WWE confirmed this when he made his debut on Monday Night RAW the night after SummerSlam 2020.

Before joining the main roster, Lee had two standout and star-making showings at WWE pay-per-view events. His performance in last year's five-on-five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination match was terrific. The Limitless One was the last surviving member from Team NXT and he nearly defeated Roman Reigns to win.

Lesnar's reaction to Lee's debut in the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year was fantastic as was the moment he stood toe to toe with The Beast. It was clear that big things were in store for Keith Lee.

The point is that Keith Lee is a bonafide star and there is no doubt about it. Unfortunately, WWE has a history of changing and diluting NXT Superstars when they get to the main roster. Can't miss stars like Finn Balor, Bianca Belair and Ricochet can attest to that. Whenever an NXT talent moves over to RAW or SmackDown, there is a fear that they won't be treated correctly or they will fall by the wayside and end up on Main Event.

Since his debut, Lee has been mixing it up with two of WWE's biggest names. However, there have been a few noticeable tweaks to his presentation, which may give a few fans reason to worry. Nevertheless, these changes are nothing that can’t be fixed.

In Keith Lee, WWE has a main event star and major attraction that can headline pay-per-views for years to come. In this article, we will look at five ways WWE can make Keith Lee a bigger star.

#5. WWE Has to Change Keith Lee's Ring Gear

During his Monday Night RAW debut, Lee's ring attire stood out as one of the first things that fans noticed. He no long sported his spandex shorts that fans were accustomed to from his days on the indies and NXT. The new addition to the red brand replaced them with what looked like basketball shorts mixed with an ancient Greco-Roman pteruges.

It was even more jarring when he got into the ring for his match and wrestled in some sort of Lycra tank top. Since then Lee has ditched that piece of apparel for a more traditional singlet, which isn't much better.

It may seem trivial to pick out something as superficial as ring attire, but wrestling is as much about the aesthetics as it is about ability. A WWE Superstar's look has a lot to do with how they are later perceived and accepted by the fans.

One of the most remarkable things about Keith Lee is his physique. He's huge, bulky, and thick. At first glance, you may believe that Lee is just another big man. So, when he does a somersault plancha over the top rope or a Spanish fly, it is way more impressive.