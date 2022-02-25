Five wrestlers who should join the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022

WWE recently announced that The Undertaker will headline its 2022 Hall of Fame class. With the ceremony now right around the corner, additional inductees could be announced soon.

There is a strong argument to be made for WWE allowing the Undertaker to enter the Hall of Fame on his own. Should Vince McMahon decide to add others to the list this year, there are several wrestlers worthy of having their names called.

In previous years, WWE has opted for diverse Hall of Fame classes. The most basic formula includes one headliner and some variation of a manager, tag team or celebrity.

This article looks at five worthy names who could join The Undertaker in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

#5. Goldust

WWE Superstar Goldust prepares for a match

If Cody Rhodes is coming back to WWE, a logical choice for induction would be his older brother. Goldust is more than deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Dustin Rhodes played one of the most unique characters in WWE during the 90's. During a time where most wrestlers were throwing ideas at the wall to see what would stick, the Goldust character went the distance with Dustin's combination of strangeness, absurdity, and a flare for the dramatic.

As time went on, Goldust transitioned from the realm of the weird to the realm of comedy. All the while, he remained one of the most consistent talents on the roster, able to have a strong match with anyone.

During his time in WWE, Goldust held the Intercontinental Championship three times. He's also a three-time World Tag Team Champion, a nine-time Hardcore Champion, and one half of a popular on-screen duo with his manager Marlena.

Goldust joining the Hall of Fame this year would unquestionably be worthy of a 24-karat gold production.

