5 WWE Hall of Famers who could return for the 2022 Royal Rumble matches

The annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022. One of the most exciting nights on the WWE calendar will take place live from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Now, the WWE Universe is trying to guess who will make a surprise appearance at this year's over-the-top-rope event.

The company has already announced several surprise entrants for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The likes of Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, The Bella Twins, Summer Rae, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will all enter.

On the men's side of things, a whole host of currently active WWE Superstars have been confirmed, but the surprises have remained tight-lipped.

Even though some unexpected entrants have already been announced in the Women's Rumble, it doesn't mean there won't be any on the night. There's nothing quite like that feeling of the clock counting down, and when it strikes zero, an old theme song blaring out.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Hall of Famers who could return for the 2022 Royal Rumble matches.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam could return in the Men's Royal Rumble match

CFØS. @CFOSisGolden The GOAT Rob Van Dam has been the last but not least inductee in The Hall Of Fame 2021 The GOAT Rob Van Dam has been the last but not least inductee in The Hall Of Fame 2021 https://t.co/rd3upFZH3Z

Rob Van Dam is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Last year, he took his place in the Hall of Fame, being inducted during a ceremony days before WrestleMania 37.

In recent times, RVD has been seen in the shape of his life, as he maintains his health and physique in case an opportunity comes knocking. Although currently working on other business ventures, he would surely be unable to turn down an opportunity to perform in front of the WWE Universe once again.

His last recorded match was in September 2021, where he teamed up with Bully Ray defeating Marq Quen and Matt Hardy in Battleground Championship Wrestling. His last appearance in the ring for WWE was in August 2014 on Main Event against Seth Rollins.

The former ECW Champion has always been popular with WWE fans, and a return to entering the Men's Rumble match could spark a frenzy of excitement. It would be a welcome return and one that would be extremely unexpected.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh