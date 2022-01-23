5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - Superstar finally impresses Mr. McMahon, former WWE Champion dominant once again

The road to the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event got shorter on this week's episodes of RAW and SmackDown. The event will take place on January 29, with next week's episodes being the final shows leading into one of the most exciting night's on the annual wrestling calendar.

The card is shaping up nicely with some blockbuster matches. It has already been announced that the Men's and Women's over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble matches will take place and the winners of those respective matches will earn a main event match at WrestleMania.

Other matches currently scheduled include Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop for the RAW Women's Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the Universal Championship and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Another match that is booked to take place is Edge teaming up with his wife Beth Phoenix to take on The Miz and Maryse, and that's where we'll start on this week's five WWE Superstars who impressed this week.

#5 The Miz and Maryse impressed this week on WWE RAW with their cunning tactics

It's fair to say that The Miz & Maryse/Edge & Beth Phoenix feud has been fairly entertaining over the last few weeks. From a renewed vows ceremony, to Maryse seemingly turning on her husband, to this week's episode where the "it couple" finally got the better of their rivals.

Maryse was in the ring on RAW and wanted to talk to Beth Phoenix alone. Phoenix and Edge emerged as the former two-time Divas Champion wanted to cancel the Mixed Tag Team match at the Royal Rumble. Phoenix didn't accept this and wanted to take the fight to the French-Canadian superstar.

As the Hall of Famer entered the ring, The Miz - who Maryse had stated was not there - appeared to attack Edge. Whilst the melee was ensuing outside the ring, Beth took her eye off Maryse. In turn, Maryse hit Beth over the head with her purse.

As the couple exited, they revealed it was all part of the cunning plan, as the former Divas Champion revealed a brick from her purse. She and The Miz laughed as Beth Phoenix was still laid out in the ring with Edge tending to her.

All in all, it's the kind of heel plan that we love to see, and it was executed perfectly with Maryse goading Edge and Phoenix. Kudos to all involved for turning the soap-opera storyline into something engaging. Plus, credit to Maryse for getting the upper-hand this week.

