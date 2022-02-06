5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon might push in 2022

We've just made it past the first month of 2022 and WWE has already given us plenty of talking points. From Ronda Rousey's return at the Royal Rumble to the WWE Championship having already twice changed hands, it looks to be an eventful season for wrestling fans.

The new year always brings new promise, and WWE kickstarted 2022 with their first-ever January 1 Premium Live Event in Day 1, which gave fans a little glimmer of potential standouts this year.

Last month saw Liv Morgan once again take Becky Lynch to the limit in an impressive showing. Madcap Moss, despite presenting us with some poor jokes, showcased his in-ring abilities on the big stage. The current roster is full of promise and some stars are ready to shine.

There's no doubt Vince McMahon and his team will be keeping a close eye on a number of talents they feel might break through the glass ceiling. 2022 is anyone's game right now, and despite the rash of releases over the past year, McMahon's roster is still bursting with talent. With 11 months between now and 2023, we could see anyone from RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT 2.0 make a career-defining run.

That being said, let's take a look at which five WWE superstars Vince McMahon could push in 2022.

#5 2022 could be a big year for Rick Boogs

There's no denying that Rick Boogs is an impressive physical specimen. Apparently, he once dieted on cat food just to try and keep his enormous physique in top shape. The man is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.

Boogs has become one of SmackDown's most popular superstars. Aligning himself with Shinsuke Nakamura has allowed him to showcase his air guitar ability as well as his natural charisma. The fans have really taken to him, and in some instances, it's easy to argue that he's taken a bit of the spotlight from the Japanese superstar.

In regards to Boogs' impressive and powerful performances in the ring, you just know it's all clicking with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. There's no hiding from the fact that Vince gravitates toward larger-than-life talent in both character and physical aspects.

Boogs ticks all the boxes for the company, and 2022 may be the year he breaks out on his own and truly achieves his potential as a WWE Superstar.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell