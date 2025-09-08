Following AJ Lee’s return Triple H must bring back former champion after 6 years

WWE SmackDown after Clash in Paris was a huge show. Triple H and his creative team went all out to make it a memorable night. Aside from being John Cena's last moment in Chicago, the show featured the massive return of Brock Lesnar after his previous appearance at SummerSlam, as well as the long-anticipated return of AJ Lee.

Ad

CM Punk made his return to the blue brand last week and walked down to the ring to confront Seth Rollins, who was standing in the crowd, while Becky Lynch was in the ring, trash-talking the Chicago citizens, including Punk. After a heated exchange, Lynch slapped Punk over and over again and took shots at him just as she did a few days ago on RAW.

However, CM Punk didn't return to SmackDown in Chicago alone, as his wife, AJ Lee, came out after that moment and attacked the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Lee then lined The Man up for a slap, which sent her rolling out of the ring. That said, following the 38-year-old's return, fans now expect Triple H to bring back Kaitlyn.

Ad

Trending

Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

The veteran shares a storied history with AJ Lee in the Stamford-based promotion. The former tag team, known as Chickbusters, later became bitter rivals in the company. Their feud appears to be one of the most intense rivalries in the women's division. It featured betrayal, "secret admirer" mind games orchestrated by Lee, and a historic match at Payback 2013, where the latter defeated Kaitlyn to win the Divas Championship.

The veteran later retired from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014 to focus on her marriage and clothing line. However, she made her return in 2018 as one of the competitors for the Mae Young Classic tournament and got eliminated by Mia Yim in the second round. Kaitlyn then made her last appearance in the company six years ago on July 22, 2019, during a backstage segment at the RAW Reunion show.

Ad

That said, now that AJ Lee has finally returned to WWE, fans expect Triple H to bring back her arch-rival, Kaitlyn, and revive their feud. If this happens, it could set up one last blockbuster match for the veterans in the future.

Triple H to schedule a Mixed Tag Team Match for the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlepalooza?

After the awaited return of AJ Lee on last week's episode of SmackDown, Triple H might schedule a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza, where Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would put the World Heavyweight Championship and the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against CM Punk and AJ Lee, respectively.

Ad

A similar scenario occurred at WWE Extreme Rules 2019, when The Visionary and Lynch faced Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal Championship and the RAW Women's Championship. With that being said, Triple H might do the same for the real-life couples at the upcoming PLE in Indiana.

However, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!