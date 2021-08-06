Forever Flying: A tribute to Beautiful Bobby Eaton

You could often find Beautiful Bobby Eaton soaring through the air at the Greensboro Coliseum, or perhaps Atlanta's OMNI.

The Huntsville, Alabama native and NWA legend, who had been battling health problems, passed away in his sleep at the age of 62. His wife had passed away just a month before him. They leave behind many family and friends who adored them.

The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton.



We send our love to his friends and family.



His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam pic.twitter.com/8jaqErv2bc — NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2021

Eaton entered the world of wrestling at the tender age of 13, and found quick success in states like Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.

He later gained his greatest success as part of the legendary tag team, The Midnight Express. Paired together by Bill Watts with a hard-hitting partner in Dennis Condrey, and a histrionic manager in Jim Cornette.

Condrey would later be replaced by Stan Lane, but the group as a whole stayed together as a team for several years. But most importantly, they remained friends for the rest of his life.

The Midnights would rack up NWA tag team gold, and were legendary for their feud with rivals The Rock and Roll Express. They were even named the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Tag Team of the Year in 1987.

Known as one of the most well-rounded wrestlers ever, Bobby Eaton had a style that was part beat you up/part come flying off the top rope. And he was a master at it.

After later flying solo and capturing the World TV title, Eaton would also be remembered for a famous match where he battled The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, nearly dethroning the champion.

So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton! Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DWTKeeL7wz — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2021

Bobby's career would last for years through places like Smoky Mountain Wrestling, WCW and other organizations, where he would be on top everywhere he went. He was a consummate pro in the ring, who had a reputation for being able to work a match with just about anybody.

But, that's not really what Beautiful Bobby Eaton's life was all about.

You see? There are a list of similar awards and achievements that anyone with a google search can find just by clicking a few buttons. As a matter of fact, they can read a full list of his accomplishments and achievements by clicking on his sportskeeda obituary.

Bobby Eaton wasn't just a wrestler. That's how he will be remembered by fans, for generations to come. More than anything, though, Bobby Eaton was a MAN, in the truest sense of the word.

And I think that's how the people who knew him will remember him the most.

In a sport where seemingly everyone is a tough guy or lives a dirty lifestyle, Bobby maintained his jovial and generous disposition - always being an example of kindness and courtesy to those around him.

Known for his easy-going demeanor and his generosity to strangers, Bobby Eaton should be remembered best for the kind of human being that he was.

Talented, but not arrogant. Quiet, but tough. He stood for loyalty and respect, in a world that often forgets those values. While he could have used his position in life to take liberties with others, he remained the same ol' Bobby. Even as he flew through the air in huge arenas and in front of screaming fans.

Or, even just this week... when he soared in to heaven, delivering his final Alabama Jam. He left this world loved, admired, and most of all, respected by all those who knew him.

That's the measure of a man. That was Bobby Eaton. And that's what made him... Beautiful.

Beautiful Bobby Eaton, 1958-2021

