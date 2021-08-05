Wrestling world reacts to "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton's passing

Earlier today, wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. The news was revealed by Bobby's sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, through her Facebook account:
"I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night." Debbie Eaton continued, "When I find out all the details I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my Neice Taryn she found him. And she just lost her Mom a little over a Month ago."
Many professional wrestling personalities reacted to Bobby Eaton's passing on social media
Bobby Eaton was part of one of the greatest tag teams of all time, The Midnight Express. The tag team legend's legacy changed pro wrestling for good and it had an undeniable impact on the industry as a whole.
AEW star Frankie Kazarian was one of the first to react to Bobby Eaton's passing.
"RIP Bobby Eaton. A friend, and an absolute master of the craft of professional wrestling." Frankie Kazarian added, "A man whom I hope will get the recognition that he undeniably deserves. It was my pleasure to know, watch and learn from you. Our industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed sir."
WWE Hall of Famer Edge also had kind words to say about the wrestling legend:
"If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring." Edge continued, "Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person. #RIPBobbyEaton"
One half of the former AEW Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood, wrote a beautiful and detailed note about Bobby Eaton, which he posted on Instagram. Harwood cited Eaton as a big inspiration.
FTR even used to call their finisher the "Goodnight Express" as an homage to The Midnight Express. You can view Harwood's Instagram post below.
Many more notable names in the wrestling world have shared heartfelt messages for "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton.
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who has worked with Bobby Eaton on multiple occasions, wrote highly of the former World Tag Team Champion.
"So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton! Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace!" stated Ric Flair.
We at Sportskeeda are extremely saddened upon hearing this news and would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Bobby Eaton's family and friends.