Former 10-time champion to return at The Royal Rumble reunite and with long-time friend? Exploring potential scenario

A 10-time former champion could make a stunning return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 next January.

Next year's premium live event is shaping up to be a must-watch show. The promotion's product is hotter than ever, and the company just added Randy Orton and CM Punk to weekly television.

Rhea Ripley dominated last year's Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship. The Eradicator likely won't be a part of this year's match if she is still the champion heading into the premium live event. Damage CTRL could be very dangerous in this year's match if the group remains on the same page.

The heel faction has recently added Asuka and Kairi Sane to the group on SmackDown. However, they appear to be phasing out Bayley and the faction could officially turn on her during the match next January. Bayley's old friend, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, is currently out with an injury, but could potentially make her return to the promotion.

The 31-year-old walked out of the company alongside Naomi last year as the duo were Women's Tag Team Champions. However, enough time has passed now and the leadership in WWE has completely changed. Banks could make her triumphant return at the premium live event and reunite with Bayley. Banks and Bayley could then team up to feud with Damage CTRL heading into WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Bill Apter predicts the biggest potential surprise at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on what would be the biggest potential surprise during the Men's Royal Rumble match next year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter was asked to pitch the biggest possible surprise entrant would be at the premium live event. Apter said that AEW star Chris Jericho returning to the company would be the biggest surprise WWE could do during the match in January.

"For the male Royal Rumble? That would be Chris Jericho." [31:13 onwards]

The Royal Rumble premium live event officially kicks off the Road to WrestleMania next year. It will be fascinating to see how the card for next year's WrestleMania shapes up in the months ahead.

