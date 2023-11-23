Former 2-time Champion to be released by WWE after he returns to SmackDown for a feud with LA Knight? Exploring the possibility

LA Knight is arguably one of the most popular superstars on the roster today. However, following his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, The Megastar has found himself in lackluster matches against Jimmy Uso on SmackDown. Knight needs a major new feud to keep himself in the limelight. Who better than a returning Karrion Kross?

The former 2-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross has been absent from SmackDown for weeks. It was believed the company was waiting for him to return and was set to get a push. However, the company has no major plans for him as he has neither returned nor been mentioned on TV.

Wrestler Bin Hamen commented on the Friday Night Locker Room podcast that Karrion Kross, despite still being under contract, has an eye out for the indies as he recently spoke about working with Sami Callihan. This could mean that he will be let go by the company soon. If that is indeed the case, then Kross should return to SmackDown and have a feud with LA Knight.

Knight could defeat Kross in a stipulation match, such as the loser leaves WWE. This would keep The Megastar hot and would build his credibility till the time he re-enters a championship-level feud in the company again. Here is what Hamen said:

"And Killer Kross kinda referencing what's going on on the indies and things like that. (...) So, he's keeping his eye in the pulse on everything in the stooge report. But usually a WWE star wouldn't say that sh*t. So, it makes me wonder if he has one foot out the door or not. So, we'll see,'' said Hamen.

LA Knight still has his eyes set on Roman Reigns

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley spoke to LA Knight for SmackDown Lowdown. During the interview, he emphasized that taking down Jimmy Uso was just the beginning. Knight revealed his intentions to keep a close eye on Solo Sikoa and even Paul Heyman, ensuring they wouldn't be able to assist Roman when their paths inevitably crossed in the future.

''I gotta make sure that there's no chance that Jimmy Uso can interfere, no chance that Solo Sikoa can interfere, no chance that Paul Heyman can interfere the next time that I see Roman Reigns one-on-one."

While Knight is still red hot with the fans, his feud with The Bloodline has grown stale. If Karrion Kross is to return to SmackDown to have a feud with Knight, even if he is leaving the company afterward, it would help elevate LA Knight and give fans something fresh to watch.