WWE releasing 38-year-old SmackDown Superstar for the second time in two years could be happening, judging by his recent actions, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin wondered if a former NXT Champion is on his way out of WWE following his recent comments.

The name in question is Karrion Kross. The current SmackDown Superstar initially joined the Stamford-based company in February 2020. He spent over a year as an active competitor and held the NXT Championship twice before getting released from his contract in November 2021. The 38-year-old made a surprise return to WWE on SmackDown in August 2022.

Although he initially claimed he was going after Roman Reigns' title, Kross' push seemingly stopped in the weeks following his comeback. He last competed in a televised match in August of this year when he lost to AJ Styles on SmackDown.

Addressing Kross' situation on the Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin claimed he could become a top guy. However, the wrestling veteran pointed out a sign that Kross could be leaving the Stamford-based company.

"You know, I'd like to see him keep his job because I wholeheartedly believe in his talent and his ability to be a top top guy. They just got to put the machine behind him. But I've seen Killer Kross lately, you know, not that anybody tells him anything. He can, he does whatever he wants but he's a respectful dude. And the fact of like talking about Sami Callihan and how much he loved working with him, and I did too, and wants to try and bring him back in," he said.

Bin Hamin added:

"And Killer Kross kinda referencing what's going on on the indies and things like that. (...) So, he's keeping his eye in the pulse on everything in the stooge report. But usually a WWE star wouldn't say that sh*t. So, it makes me wonder if he has one foot out the door or not. So, we'll see. But if they let him go again, I mean, that's ridiculous to me, bro." [From 01:01:05 to 01:02:17]

Karrion Kross wants to face WWE legend Batista

Before joining the Stamford-based company, Karrion Kross called out WWE legend Batista during a GCW event in 2019. A fan recently shared a video of that segment on Twitter.

Kross commented on the video, revealing the backstory. He also expressed his desire to square off against the wrestling legend.

"Wild story here. Short version; Had came off wrestling Moxley & heard Batista was in the building shooting a zombie film. Was a huge fan of his growing up, bummed to hear he retired & thought he'd KILL it in Bloodsport. Was hoping he'd return & would be honored to open that door," he said.

