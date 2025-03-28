Former AEW champion to make his official WWE debut on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will air live from the O2 Arena in London. This makes it quite an important show on the Road to WrestleMania, as the spectacle is just a few weeks away. To make the show even more memorable, WWE could be planning some major surprises. Among those could be the blockbuster debut of a former AEW champion on SmackDown.

Rey Fenix could make his official WWE debut tonight in London. The 34-year-old was released by AEW last month following a six-year run with the company. Fightful later reported that he had signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, rumors have indicated that Fenix is expected to make his televised debut in the coming weeks.

Besides, WWE has been airing multiple vignettes on SmackDown recently, teasing the arrival of the high-flying star. As a result, there is a high possibility that Rey Fenix could indeed make his first WWE appearance tonight. Plus, debuting on an international show would generate a huge buzz among the WWE Universe, setting the stage for something big.

Also, this is indeed the perfect time for the former AEW International Champion star to burst onto the scene, as WWE's biggest annual spectacle is on the horizon. The luchador could be involved in a major storyline at WrestleMania 41. Besides, fans have mostly figured out through the vignettes that it is for Rey Fenix. If WWE waits too long, the hype could soon start to fade.

While Rey Fenix's debut on SmackDown tonight is likely, it is just speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for tonight's show.

Rey Fenix to compete at WrestleMania 41 following potential SmackDown debut?

WrestleMania 41 is less than three weeks away, and Triple H is building it as a must-see event. If Rey Fenix arrives in WWE tonight, it will increase the chances of him getting a match at The Show of Shows this year. A potential showing at the Las Vegas spectacle can immediately put him in the spotlight.

By giving Fenix a match at WrestleMania, WWE could instantly establish him as a big deal on SmackDown. It could set him up as a future star in the division while kickstarting a huge year for him. With his incredible wrestling skills and charisma, the company could easily put him in any compelling storyline on the blue brand.

Well, the creative team could also inject him into the United States Championship picture on SmackDown to put the spotlight on him quickly. So, if Fenix does appear tonight, that would make one thing clear: WWE has plans to feature him at The Showcase of The Immortals.

It all depends on what Triple H has in mind. Is the WWE CCO planning to pull off a big surprise tonight, or will he save it for post-WrestleMania season? Time will tell.

