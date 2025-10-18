Former AEW champion may have to quit WWE RAW for good for one important reason

WWE RAW has once again caught fans' attention due to its incredible storytelling happening every week. Several interesting feuds and rivalries have been going on in recent times on the red brand that has kept fans deeply invested in it. However, a top star might be forced to quit Monday Night RAW in light of a recent development happening lately.Former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Penta, might have to walk away from WWE RAW. The 40-year-old has been doing an amazing job in the mid-card scene of the red brand. He has impressed fans with his performance since his arrival on the brand. However, his brother, Rey Fenix, currently needs him on SmackDown due to his ongoing feud with Solo Sikoa and MFT.This week on SmackDown, The Street Champion and his faction took out Fenix in the backstage area in an all-out assault to showcase their power. Later on in the show, when the luchador tried to fight back, Sikoa's gang greatly outnumbered him, putting him at a major disadvantage. Therefore, Penta may have no choice but to move to SmackDown to help his brother.The duo of Penta and Rey Fenix, collectively known as the Lucha Brothers, has gained traction during their days in the independent scene and AEW. Fans have been clamoring to see their reunion in the Stamford-based promotion since their arrival. Besides, El Miedo has done almost everything there is to do on WWE RAW's mid-card scene over the past ten months. Therefore, moving him to SmackDown might open doors for fresh storylines for him in the company. Additionally, the addition of a top star like Penta would add a lot of spotlight to the ongoing feud between Fenix and MFT on SmackDown. Therefore, the fans may see El Miedo quitting WWE RAW to reunite with his brother in his battle against Solo Sikoa's faction.Penta may get replaced by Sami Zayn on WWE RAWIf Penta moved to SmackDown in the coming weeks, his exit would leave a major spot open on Monday Night RAW. The 40-year-old has been the cornerstone of the mid-card scene of the red brand. Therefore, the creative team might have to replace him with someone who can rightfully fill his void on WWE RAW.Sami Zayn might be the star who replaces Penta if the latter gets transferred to SmackDown. The former Honorary Uce recently dropped his United States Championship to Ilja Dragunov. He is seemingly looking to kick off a new chapter in his career. By putting him on WWE RAW, Triple H can easily insert him in a fresh feud.Moving Zayn to Monday Night RAW could be the ideal move to keep his character relevant and entertaining. The 41-year-old can go after the Intercontinental Championship on the red brand, something that Penta has been doing on the show over the past few months.Sami Zayn could also chase the World Heavyweight Champion now that he lost the United States Title. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for Penta and Zayn down the line moving forward.