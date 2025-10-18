Former AEW champion attacked backstage as production rushes in to help immediately after SmackDown starts

A former AEW champion was attacked backstage. The production team rushed to help him after the assault.Rey Fenix has been one of the most exciting in-ring performers in the WWE. He made a name for himself in AEW, where he captivated audiences with his in-ring performances. Despite finding success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he chose to leave and join WWE earlier this year.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix was getting his picture clicked backstage when Solo Sikoa and his MFTs walked in and demanded the photographer take his picture instead. When Fenix told him to wait, the MFTs attacked him. Members of the production team rushed to help the masked luchador after the assault took place.Mr. Iguana talked about former AEW stars Penta and Rey Fenix's rise in WWEPenta has been booked strongly ever since he debuted in the WWE earlier this year. The sports entertainment juggernaut has been keen on pushing him as a singles star. Hence, when Rey Fenix also joined the Stamford-based promotion, he was kept on a separate. Rey also found success since joining World Wrestling Entertainment. The former AEW star even competed at WrestleMania 41 this year.During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana expressed pride in his fellow luchador's success in the Stamford-based promotion. He said watching Rey Fenix compete at WrestleMania made him emotional.&quot;Oh big! I mean, Penta since he came with his entrance with the fire, it's big. Fenix, well he debuted in WrestleMania because Rey Mysterio wasn't cleared. So, taking Rey Mysterio's place for WrestleMania, that's big. When I saw him coming down the ramp saying, 'I did it, Mom, Dad,' in Spanish for me, was very emotional. Like, wow, he did it. Fenix and Penta did it. Like he suffered a lot in Mexico City, he suffered a lot to come to this point. For me, as a Mexican, it inspired and motivated me.&quot; [2:35 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Rey Fenix will get revenge for what happened tonight on the blue brand.