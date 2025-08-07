Former AEW star to join The Vision, new female Oracle, Paul Heyman to part ways? 4 Predictions for Seth Rollins’ group

Seth Rollins and his incredible faction, managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, have been doing an excellent job shaping the future of the industry. The Visionary returned to action at SummerSlam after faking an injury to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, marking one of the most surprising moments in recent memory.

Following his victory at SummerSlam, Rollins now reigns as the World Heavyweight Champion, and his Oracle, Paul Heyman, has proven why he is considered the greatest manager of all time. With more power now in his hands, The Visionary marches toward the next premium live event with three big names in his path—LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Following his victory, several things could happen in the next few weeks, which could end up changing the landscape of the faction as well as RAW. Let’s check out a few things that could happen in the future.

#4. Bron Breakker could turn face and dethrone Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker’s expressions have not been quite digestible over the past few weeks. Since Rollins’ return, Breakker has appeared quite serious, and while Bronson Reed has been blending perfectly into the character, Breakker has been acting like he has a different plan in mind.

While Seth Rollins was away, Breakker was named the leader of the group. However, with The Visionary back, the Big Dog’s spot as the leader is gone. This could lead to Breakker turning face by attacking the World Heavyweight Champion and eventually dethroning him to take away the gold.

#3. Paul Heyman could leave the group

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has always been a mastermind and has betrayed all his clients in the past. Seth Rollins won’t be an exception, and Heyman will turn his back on him at some point.

However, the betrayal could come early this time, with the legend turning his back on the champion and again aligning with CM Punk to help him win the World title once more, this time for more than just five minutes.

#2. Becky Lynch could become the new Oracle

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch played a very important role in faking Seth Rollins’ knee injury and pulling out the incredible surprise. The Man has become one of the biggest heels in the women’s division today and might join Seth Rollins’ faction as the new Oracle.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam

Heyman and Lynch could further solidify the faction by adding more stars to the group, thereby perfectly shaping the future of the industry and building more stars on the go.

#1. Ricky Saints could join the faction at Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris is right around the corner, and by the looks of it, a six-man tag team match could be featured at the premium live event. With the star power on Rollins’ side and opponents including CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight, the match will undoubtedly be intriguing.

However, with Rollins trying to assert dominance, he might bring in NXT star Ricky Saints in the mix to ensure his victory and add him to the roster. The former AEW star could be a brilliant addition to the faction and would strengthen their position on the roster.

