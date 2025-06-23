Former AEW star to make surprising debut on WWE RAW and feud with Seth Rollins’ faction? Potential explored

The WWE Universe may soon witness a major shift in the RAW landscape, as the resistance against Seth Rollins and crew continues to take shape. Seth Rollins' group, counselled by Paul Heyman, has been wreaking havoc on the red brand since WrestleMania, with the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso having fallen to them already.

It seems LA Knight and Penta are now in heated conflict with Rollins, Breakker, and Reed. With Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes all rather busy, Penta might need some backup, and he may be aided by someone he knows rather well.

Rey Fenix, a multiple-time former AEW champion and one of the most innovative high-flyers of this generation, might make his debut on the red brand as soon as tonight. His potential arrival could signal a short-term alliance to combat Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, or a full-fledged Lucha Brothers reunion on WWE TV for the first time.

This week on the red brand, Penta is scheduled to face Bron Breakker. Penta has increasingly found himself tangled in the affairs of the dangerous trio, often standing as a wildcard defying their dominance. With his momentum and fan reaction growing at an explosive pace, he’s quickly becoming one of WWE’s most organically over acts. However, crossing paths with Seth Rollins' crew comes with consequences, and Fenix may be arriving to even the odds.

Rey Fenix, who has been featured on SmackDown since his WWE debut a few months after his brother's, has also done well in WWE. However, Fenix hasn't quite made the same impact yet, whether it comes to popularity or high-profile wins. A move to RAW and a visible alliance with his real-life brother Penta could change all of that. The two are already respected for their tag team success across the globe, and WWE could be ready to capitalize on their pedigree.

By teaming up even for a handful of matches, the Lucha Bros. could reignite interest in RAW's tag division, which is noticeably underwhelming compared to SmackDown. A high-octane feud with Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker could be an instant hit, setting up several explosive tag team feuds.

Six-man tag team matches involving big names like Seth Rollins on the other side with someone like LA Knight, CM Punk, or even Sami Zayn (a former legendary luchador El Generico, no less) to back the Lucha Brothers up, could be on the cards for RAW in the coming weeks.

Could Penta & Rey Fenix's resistance against Seth Rollins & Co. translate to a tag team title run?

WWE could even position the Lucha Bros as a one-time special attraction while testing the waters for a full-fledged run down the line. Their styles and charisma are distinct enough to stand alone, and singles runs seem to be one of the reasons they have signed with WWE.

Teaming together in WWE for the first time would be a special moment for the brothers, and so would potentially winning the World Tag Team Championship.

If fan response is favorable to Penta and Fenix teaming up, there's little doubt WWE might book the Lucha Bros. to challenge for the World Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, potentially against Bron and Bronson, or even a resurgent New Day, who are the reigning champions.

Either way, Rey Fenix's arrival and storyline integration could bring some long-needed energy and international flair to RAW's tag team division, and could also give Fenix a major boost even if he were to return to a singles run on SmackDown soon. As for Seth Rollins and his crew, Rey Fenix would be unlike anyone they have dealt with before.

