Former AEW star to make WWE return and eliminate Charlotte Flair from Royal Rumble match? Potential scenario explored

Charlotte Flair will make her WWE return after a 13-month hiatus on Saturday night at the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Her comeback was revealed through a video on SmackDown last week. The Queen aimed to get back to the title picture, getting a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Still, a former AEW star and Women's Tag Team Champion could make her WWE return and eliminate her, preventing Charlotte Flair from main eventing the Grandest Stage of Them All. Jade Cargill has been out since November 22 following a backstage assault on SmackDown, which ruled her out for the WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

Although the former Women's Tag Team Champion has no official timetable for her return, she was reportedly seen training at the WWE Performance Center, which suggests that she could be a surprise entrant at this Saturday night's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Trending

Cargill could eliminate The Queen from the match and expose her as her mystery attacker, setting the stage for a match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 41.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Charlotte Flair could claim another Women's Championship soon after her comeback

The Queen is considered championship material for WWE, and the Creative team could have plans for her to claim the title soon after her comeback.

This is what WWE insider WrestleVotes wrote on social media, with the upcoming Royal Rumble Match set to shed more light on what is next for the WWE legend.

"With Charlotte Flair set to return this weekend, a source says her presentation will fully embrace her Flair family legacy with a 'Top Girl' attitude and 'flare' to her character. There’s also talk of championship gold coming her way sooner rather than later," WrestleVotes posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte could go after the new Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, in a dream match between one of the greatest of all time in WWE and one of the best wrestlers of the young generation. The other scenario is that she will move to RAW on Netflix to challenge the reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, re-igniting the feud with The Eradicator and setting the stage for a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback