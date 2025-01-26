WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Bayley 'retired,' Rhea Ripley officially splits from partner, two champions relinquish their titles, and more

We're precisely a week away from Royal Rumble, and WWE has pulled out all the stops to generate the buzz for one of the Big-Four Premium Live Events. Welcome to another exciting edition of News and Rumor Roundup.

Bayley claimed to have "retired" from in-ring competition. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has parted ways with her on-screen partner. In a shocking turn of events, two champions have relinquished their titles.

Continue reading as we dive into the top five stories of the day:

#5. Has Bayley retired from the WWE in-ring competition?

Bayley hasn't had much luck reclaiming the WWE Women's Championship that she lost at SummerSlam last year.

The Role Model recently had a chance to get her gold back when she challenged the reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who cost her the title in the first place.

The two women had a back-and-forth thriller on January 17, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where The Buff Barbie emerged victorious. Yesterday, Stratton boasted about her victory by sharing a backstage photo of herself on Instagram, with the caption, reading, "Making tiffstory in 2025."

Bayley responded to her post by saying, "Can't believe you retired me."

Check out her reaction below:

The Role Model is by no means retired from in-ring competition. If anything she was pulling The Blonde Bombshell's leg.

Bayley is all set to enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble in hopes of repeating last year's heroics.

#4. Rhea Ripley splits from her partner

Rhea Ripley has spent the majority of her time on the main roster working with Damian Priest. Their friendship blossomed after the two joined The Judgment Day under the leadership of Adam Copeland (fka Edge) back in 2022.

Even after splitting from The Judgment Day two years later, Ripley and Priest stayed friends and had each other's back.

The Terror Twins eventually went their separate ways after their triumphant victory over Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bad Blood last year, though they continued to be travel buddies as part of the RAW roster.

Earlier this week, The Archer of Infamy joined SmackDown via the transfer window. This means Priest and Ripley will now be working on separate brands and won't get to travel together anymore except for the premium live events.

Mami recently penned an emotional note for her friend, which you can read by clicking here.

#3. Forgotten star vacates his title and announces his WWE return

Omos has finally announced he is returning to WWE. The Nigerian Giant disappeared from TV after competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL.

After months of absence, Omos finally returned to the ring but in Japan. He appeared at NOAH Pro Wrestling on January 1, 2025, as part of the Team 2000X.

At NOAH's The New Year 2025 event, he joined forces with Jack Morris to win the GHC Tag Team Championships. After a short and successful run, the 7-foot-3 giant bid goodbye to NOAH Pro Wrestling this weekend.

Omos also relinquished his title and handed it over to Daga. He made the bittersweet announcement immediately after successfully defending the gold:

“I’m going back to WWE so I’ll give this belt to Daga. Please increase the value of this belt. The champs are now Jack Morris & Daga. I don’t know when but I’ll come back," he said.

With Royal Rumble right around the corner, the timing of Omos' much-awaited return couldn't be more impeccable.

#2. Cody Rhodes relinquished his Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes is another WWE Superstar who relinquished his title ahead of Royal Rumble.

At Saturday Night's Main Event last night, Shawn Michaels returned to moderate the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their upcoming match on February 1.

The American Nightmare was asked to give up his Undisputed WWE Championship to have it suspended above the ring for his ladder match against The Prizefighter. Owens also surrendered the Winged Eagle Title that he stole last month as a bargaining chip to get a rematch against Rhodes.

During the contract signing, HBK said KO sounded "jealous." Owens fired back at Michaels, calling him a quitter. The segment ended when the former Universal Champion hit a cheap shot at The American Nightmare, forcing HBK to intervene.

Kevin Owens then attempted a Piledriver on Shawn Michaels but was caught with a Super Kick from Cody Rhodes. HBK sent KO packing by giving him a Sweet Chin Music.

#1. Charlotte Flair's rumored WrestleMania 41 opponent revealed

Charlotte Flair is gearing up to make her in-ring return for the first time since December 2023.

The Queen will enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She declared her entry via a vignette that aired on SmackDown this week. The 38-year-old Superstar will join the likes of Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan, to name a few, in the 30-woman battle royal.

Fightful Select recently reported that WWE has discussed a potential match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania 41. Whether The Queen will win the Royal Rumble match or Elimination Chamber remains to be seen.

Regardless of how she punches her WrestleMania ticket, Stratton has been wanting to get in the ring with Flair for a long time.

The Queen inspired The Buff Barbie to become a wrestler. Now that Tiffany Stratton is firmly sitting on the top of the mountain, it will be interesting to see how Charlotte Flair will reclaim her throne in what would be a student-mentor rivalry.

