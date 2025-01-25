Damian Priest responds to Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley. The two close friends were officially separated after The Archer of Infamy was moved to SmackDown via the Transfer Window.

Ripley and Priest have been members of the Monday Night RAW brand since 2021. The two stars joined The Judgment Day, a faction formed by Edge. They worked together in the stable on WWE TV for over two years before being kicked out by Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2024.

Even after being removed from The Judgment Day, the Terror Twins remained on the same brand, until last night on the blue brand. Damian Priest was transferred to Friday Night SmackDown as declared by Nick Aldis.

Today, Rhea Ripley penned a heartwarming note for the former World Heavyweight Champion following his departure from the red brand. Responding to her on X (fka Twitter) post, Damian Priest acknowledged The Eradicator as his best friend and sister and highlighted the major role she'd played in his life.

"My homie. Best friend. Sister. Not where I'm at without your support. Appreciate you more than you know and forever proud. Love you and will always have your back! The greatest! #TT4Life," he wrote.

WWE Superstar Damian Priest shares why he left RAW

On his first night on SmackDown, The Street King faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. After an impressive back-and-forth in-ring battle between the two men, Damian Priest emerged victorious over the former NXT Champion.

In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, the former Judgment Day member explained his move from RAW to the blue brand. Damian Priest stated that he had achieved all of his goals on the red brand and was seeking new challenges and rivals on WWE SmackDown.

"It's a big one, man. Four years in WWE, all Monday Night RAW, and I feel like, this is the right time to move. I accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish on Monday Night RAW. World Champion, United States Champion, [and] multiple-time Tag Team Champion. Now, it's time for something new, a new challenge, new rivals, and I am here on SmackDown, ready to take them all on," he said.

As of now, The Archer of Infamy has not officially announced his spot in the upcoming WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of whether Priest will declare his participation in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match next week on SmackDown or if he will be a surprise entrant.

