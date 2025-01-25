Rhea Ripley sends emotional message after Damian Priest gets removed from RAW

Rhea Ripley has sent a message after her former Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest officially moved to SmackDown from RAW. The Women's World Champion didn't hold back and shared an emotional reaction to the news.

The two were a part of The Judgment Day for more than two years before they were kicked out of the stable. Even after that, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest continued to tag along as The Terror Twins. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion moved on to other feuds soon, while The Eradicator continued her story with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, which culminated recently.

To freshen up the scene, WWE has now shifted Damian Priest to SmackDown, where he defeated Carmelo Hayes on this week's episode. Ripley has now reacted to Priest joining the blue brand with a heartfelt tweet:

"From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend. Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies. You have always been one my my biggest supporters don’t want to let you go…But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to. Te amo, my Terror Twin!@ArcherOfInfamy," tweeted Ripley.

Vince Russo is not happy about Damian Priest and The Miz moving to WWE SmackDown

On a recent edition of BroDown Live, Vince Russo pointed out that Priest and The Miz moving to SmackDown defeated the purpose of having a Draft. Russo also slammed fans, saying they would still tune into the special episodes of Draft even though WWE doesn't follow its own rules of shuffling its roster only once annually.

"They know they pop a cheat number with the Draft. So there's gonna be the Draft. There's no doubt about that. These idiots will tune in for the Draft thinking like, 'Oh my God! This guy is on this show, this guy is on that show.' Meanwhile, three weeks later, everybody's on every show. They know they do a number with the Draft. The Draft will definitely continue."

Priest's SmackDown run started with a bang with a win over Carmelo Hayes and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for him in the coming months.

