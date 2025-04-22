Former AEW star to rejoin WWE after 2052 days and reunite with Rusev, Big E replaced? 4 Things Rusev can do following his return

WWE RAW saw the return of Rusev this week. The Bulgarian Brute made a staggering appearance, instantly establishing himself as a dominant heel by demolishing Otis and Akira Tozawa of The Alpha Academy.

Here are four things the 39-year-old wrestler can do following his return to the company after five long years.

#4 Rusev can reunite with Lana

Rusev initially worked for WWE from 2010 to 2020. During this time, he was managed by CJ Perry, known in the company as Lana. The duo of The Bulgarian Brute and The Ravishing Russian was a hit with the fans. The storyline, however, saw the two split when the former three-time US Champ returned after a sabbatical on September 16, 2019. Notably, he saw that his manager was now having a kayfabe affair with Bobby Lashley.

This week, the former Miro made a solo comeback and wasn’t seen with his former manager. Interestingly, however, Lana is also signed to WWE right now under a legends contract. Thus, it is possible that the two could reunite on the next episode of RAW and continue as a duo once again, leading to Lana reuniting with Rusev after 2052 days.

#3 Rusev could start another winning streak

Back when Rusev was introduced to the main roster in April 2014, The Bulgarian Brute had embarked on a winning streak. With Lana by his side, he kept crushing his opponents like Big E, Jack Swagger, R-Truth, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and many more. Moreover, his first-ever pinfall loss in the main roster came at the hands of John Cena on WrestleMania 31.

Following his return, the 39-year-old wrestler can start yet another winning streak and make his way to the top of the card. The red-branded show is in need of a wrecking ball wrestler besides Bron Breakker and Gunther. Thus, The Bulgarian Brute could make his mark in WWE once again.

#2 Replace Big E in The New Day

The New Day defeated The War Raiders to win the World Tag Team Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 41. The heel faction made an appearance on this week’s episode of RAW and proclaimed themselves as the greatest tag team of all time. This claim was disputed by The Alpha Academy, who had defeated Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a minute a few weeks ago.

Maxxine Dupri’s provocation made Kingston and Woods put their titles on the line against Otis and Akira Tozawa, but Rusev entered the arena and demolished the babyfaces. The New Day were formerly foes of The Bulgarian Brute. However, since Woods and Kingston are also heels now, they could approach the former three-time US Champ to join their faction. Thus, there is a chance that Rusev could be the replacement for Big E in The New Day.

#1 Dethrone Dominik Mysterio

Rusev was easily one of the most imposing midcard wrestlers during his first run in WWE. He was slowly making his way to the top before being dropped in favor of other wrestlers. This week, when he returned, the crowd instantly erupted in “Rusev Day” chants, showcasing that he still had the support of the fans.

Thus, there is a chance that the Stamford-based promotion could soon push him toward a midcard title once more. This could lead him to cross paths with the Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member won the title on the second night of WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way match against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor.

The feud between the erstwhile Miro and Dirty Dom could see The Bulgarian Brute dethrone The Judgment Day member. It would be interesting to see what Triple H plans to do with the freshly returned star.

