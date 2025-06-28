Former AEW star to be revealed as John Cena's enforcer at WWE Night of Champions? Potential explored

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his arch-nemesis CM Punk at Night of Champions. Soon after embarking on his retirement tour, Cena surprisingly turned to the dark side and has been pushing any and every boundary since then to stay on top. Unlike the old Cena, who used to fight with honor, this new version of The Franchise Player almost always resorts to nefarious means to score the victory.

As The Last Real Champion stands across the ring from The Second City Saint for potentially the last time, fans wonder what dirty tactics Cena would use in the bout to make sure he leaves Riyadh with the title still around his waist. Well, the events on SmackDown may have subtly hinted at what's to come at Night of Champions.

John Cena has claimed to be following a genius plan in his retirement tour. The Last Real Champion believes he wins matches before they even take place. The validity of that statement will be put through its toughest test as Cena faces The Best in the World.

While Cena has enjoyed quite a bit of success by going below the belt and using the championship as a weapon, these tricks might not work on The Second City Saint, forcing Cena to think of something else. To catch CM Punk off guard, Cena could introduce Aleister Black as his enforcer at Night of Champions.

The speculation of the former AEW star joining The Last Real Champion arose after what went down on SmackDown. R-Truth made his way out to the ring and demanded Cena's presence for a fight. However, he was met with a Black Mass kick instead, courtesy of Aleister Black.

While it may seem like this was done as revenge for last week when Truth attacked Black's scheduled opponent, Kit Wilson, before the match could begin, it could also be a sign of a potential alliance between the 40-year-old star and John Cena. After neutralizing the threat of R-Truth for The Franchise Player on SmackDown, Black could now do the same with CM Punk at Night of Champions.

Since returning to WWE earlier this year, the former Malakai Black has not found a solid direction for himself. Hence, the role of an enforcer for John Cena in his retirement tour may put the Dutch star in the spotlight that fans wish for him to be in.

That said, the angle mentioned above is only speculative. Fans will have to tune in to Night of Champions tonight to witness what the Triple H-led creative regime has planned for John Cena vs. CM Punk.

John Cena sends a message to the WWE Universe before Night of Champions

As John Cena and CM Punk prepare for potentially their last dance together, the two stars have left no stone unturned to make the bout interesting for the fans. Even though they only had a few weeks to build this up, the two stars have managed to generate a significant amount of buzz with masterful promos and storytelling.

Last week on SmackDown, Cena delivered his version of the pipebomb promo. Punk couldn't let this slide as he responded by taking a page out of The Franchise Player's playbook and spitting fiery rap bars as "Doctor of Punkanomics."

Before his clash with The Second City Saint at Night of Champions, John Cena took to X (fka Twitter) to hype up the bout and send a message to the fans.

The stage is set for Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative regime has in store for the WWE Universe tonight.

