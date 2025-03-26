Former AEW star to win his first WWE championship next month ahead of WrestleMania week? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania season is one of the most exciting times of the year in sports entertainment. This year, WWE will host the biggest annual extravaganza in Las Vegas. Fans can expect several surprises and shockers ahead of 'Mania, including a huge title change. Will a former AEW star capture his first WWE championship ahead of The Show of Shows?

Ricky Saints had a heated encounter with NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears on last night's episode of the show. Spears originally extended an invitation to Saints to join his faction, The Culling. Instead of joining the group, the former AEW star challenged the champion.

The 35-year-old has gained much momentum lately on NXT. There is no doubt that he poses a major threat to Shawn Spears' title reign. However, the possibility of a title change on April 1 is relatively low. This would be Spears' first title defense, and losing the championship so soon could seriously hurt his credibility.

The Culling's Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame could play a key role in the outcome of the match. With Shawn Spears' faction potentially at ringside, Ricky Saints might not be able to easily grab a victory. Well, WWE could take some more time to build The Absolute before putting a title on his shoulder.

Only time will tell how things will unfold in the upcoming showdown between former AEW stars ahead of WrestleMania 41 week. It remains to be seen what NXT's creative head, Shawn Michaels, has in store for Spears and Saints.

Ricky Saints to make his WWE main roster debut after WrestleMania 41?

It does not look like Ricky Saints will be able to wrap the NXT North American Championship around his waist next week. Hence, there could be one question in fans' minds: What will The Absolute do next? Well, WWE could be planning to move the former AEW star to the main roster following WrestleMania 41.

The post-WrestleMania season is when WWE refreshes its roster with the arrival of new talents. It could be the perfect time to bring in Ricky Saints and capitalize on his momentum. This would not only give him a fresh start but would be a major surprise for the viewers of RAW and SmackDown.

The 35-year-old is already an established star and has a huge fanbase. Unlike a completely new talent, Saints is known for his charisma, mic skills, and in-ring ability. Given his on-screen persona, he could be an ideal opponent for stars like LA Knight or even Cody Rhodes.

Considering the abovementioned factors, there is a high possibility that WWE could move Ricky Saints to the main roster following the April spectacle. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now, and nothing can be said for sure.

