Former bitter rivals to team up for the first time in 680 days on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

WWE RAW is shaping up to be a great show this week. The Season Premiere of the red brand comes just three days after SmackDown presented a loaded show filled with tons of actions and surprises. Fans can expect the company to pull off several surprises for their flagship show this Monday, including a tag team match for former bitter rivals after 680 days.

The duo in question are none other than Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The pair reunited as DIY two weeks ago on WWE RAW, when the Rebel Heart made his surprise return to save his former tag team partner from an assault at the hands of Imperium following Gunther’s win over Ciampa.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci attacked Gargano and Ciampa during a pre-taped interview with Wade Barrett on the October 9 episode of the red brand. It is possible that Triple H could book DIY vs. Imperium in a tag team match for the upcoming episode of the red brand, with the winners possibly earning a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ciampa and Gargano last teamed up 22 months ago at NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. The pair teamed up with LA Knight and Butch in the Team Black and Gold WarGames match against Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D'Angelo).

When was the last time DIY wrestled on WWE RAW?

DIY is no stranger to competing on WWE RAW. Gargano and Ciampa had previously wrestled The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) in a tag team match on the February 18, 2019, episode of the red brand.

Wilder and Dawson would end up getting released from their WWE contracts on April 10, 2020. They’d soon show up in Tony Khan’s AEW as FTR.

