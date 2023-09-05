Former Bloodline member to end record-breaking title reign? 4 WWE RAW stars who could challenge for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship next

Gunther secured another impressive victory in the recent edition of WWE RAW, defeating Chad Gable in the main event. The match not only delivered thrilling action but also carried emotional weight as the Gable family was present at ringside. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Gable suffered a defeat.

With this win, Gunther is now on a clear path to potentially becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

However, as Gable was unable to dethrone Gunther despite building significant momentum, it raises the question of who could be the next challenger to step up and face the Imperium Leader for his title.

With that in mind, let's explore potential four superstars who could be next in line to challenge the Ring General for his Intercontinental Championship.

#4. Sami Zayn vs Gunther

Despite the ongoing involvement with The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn could emerge as the next potential challenger for the Ring General. On a recent edition of WWE RAW, Zayn had requested a match against Dominik Mysterio, but instead, he faced JD McDonagh and suffered a loss.

With Fastlane 2023 just a few weeks away, this could provide WWE with an opportunity to kickstart a fresh feud for Zayn, potentially against the Imperium Leader.

A match between Zayn and the Ring General would undoubtedly be an anticipated feud and a fitting way to begin Sami's singles career.

#3. JD McDonagh could also challenge the IC Champion next

Another name that could challenge the Intercontinental Champion could be JD McDonagh. The potential reason behind McDonagh's challenging Gunther could be to join the Judgment Day. As of now, every member of the villainous faction holds a Championship, so if the company wants JD to get into the faction, giving him a match against the Ring General will make sense.

A match between McDonagh and the IC Champion will surely help to elevate JD's status in the company.

#2. Otis could challenge Gunther next to take revenge for Chad Gable

Otis could also be another potential name who could challenge the Imperium Leader next. The reason behind his challenge could be to take revenge on his partner at Alpha Academy. Moreover, for a long time, Otis didn't have been involved in a singles Championship feud.

A feud between Otis and the Ring General could contribute to intensifying the rivalry between Gable and the IC Champion, which could lead to another match.

#1. The newest member of RAW, Jey Uso

One of the biggest potential challengers for the Ring General is none other than Jey Uso. Jey made his comeback on the recent edition of the Red brand as the newest member of its roster. Moreover, the company had teased multiple directions for Jey in the recent edition but hasn't confirmed anything yet.

Jey Uso challenging the Imperium Leader will surely be a thrilling clash, especially after how the crowd is behind the former Bloodline member. Moreover, if Jey will face the IC Champion at Fastlane, then the chances of Jey dethroning Gunther will be higher as the Ring General already broke the record of longest reigning IC Champion.

