Former Bloodline member must return to WWE SmackDown in the Draft after major star's potential request to Triple H

The Draft is only days away, and one WWE SmackDown star has already approached Triple H to make certain arrangements. There are a few reasons for The Game to grant Logan Paul's request, but it could also lead to Sami Zayn changing brands as well.

One of the most interesting storylines that involved The Bloodline in the past was Sami Zayn. After trying to join the group in 2022, the current Intercontinental Champion was finally accepted as The Honorary Uce. At the beginning of 2023, he betrayed the group, won the Undisputed Tag Team Title with Kevin Owens against The Usos, and is now a singles star again on the RAW brand.

However, after Logan Paul's request to be moved from WWE SmackDown to the RAW brand once it moved to Netflix, Zayn could be transferred to the blue brand.

WWE SmackDown may need more champions

The balance of champions between the RAW and SmackDown brands is good, with Logan Paul being one of them as the United States Champion. However, if his request to move to RAW gets approved, the Friday show may need more midcard titles, something Sami Zayn possesses.

Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. If Logan does go to the Monday show, the current IC Champion could balance things out on the Friday show and find a new challenger there.

Sami Zayn could be involved once again with The Bloodline

When Sami was involved in The Bloodline, it was quite different from how it is now. Then, the group was led by Roman Reigns. Most recently, it's Solo Sikoa with Tama Tonga by his side, and the latter version is much more chaotic.

Solo and Tama have since set their sets on Kevin Owens, leaving the latter bloody last week on WWE SmackDown. With this in mind, Sami could change brands to help Kevin against the group.

There are rumors of Sami Zayn being present this Friday for the Draft

It was already announced after this week's Monday Night RAW that The Maverick would be present on the brand next week, the second night of the WWE Draft. However, it looks like he won't be the only one going to make this move.

It was recently rumored that several RAW stars will be present on this week's WWE SmackDown, the first night of the Draft. Aside from the New Day, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, The Miz, and more, Sami Zayn will also be present. With this in mind, these stars may be there to officially change brands.