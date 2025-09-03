  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former Bloodline member to shockingly turn heel after Jimmy Uso's SmackDown exit? Chances explored

Former Bloodline member to shockingly turn heel after Jimmy Uso's SmackDown exit? Chances explored

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 03, 2025 11:49 GMT
Jimmy Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jimmy Uso (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Jimmy Uso made a surprise appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW, saving his brother Jey Uso from the wrath of The Vision. Following Jimmy's exit, his Bloodline brothers, Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu, have been left all by themselves on SmackDown.

Ad

Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jacob Fatu were feuding with Solo Sikoa and MFT on the blue brand. On the final SmackDown before Clash in Paris, Zayn even dethroned Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the title now wrapped around Zayn's waist and with Jimmy Uso gone from the blue brand, one man could shock the WWE Universe by once again turning heel. That is none other than The Samoan Werewolf himself, who could betray Zayn in hopes of regaining the title he lost at Night of Champions.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Fatu was dethroned by Sikoa. The latter again defeated his former Enforcer at SummerSlam 2025 in a Steel Cage Match before eventually losing the title.

Ad

A Fatu heel turn would also allow the former WWE United States Champion to set his sights on the title held by the Honorary Uce. This would also result in a fresh US Title feud on SmackDown.

Rikishi opened up on Jimmy Uso's plans in WWE

Rikishi spoke about his son Jimmy Uso and stated that he would also find his footing as a singles star. In recent months, Jey Uso has established himself as a top star in the company, even winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Speaking in an interview, the Hall of Famer said:

"I always say Big Jim, Big Jim is a talented guy. You know, he's a very talented kid, one of my sons. In due time, I think Big Jim is going to find his way out there and win, win the hearts, into the fans. He's already done, but to be able to see the boys get off, do their own deals as single competitors. You know, as a wrestler, it's a challenging feeling, but it's a feeling that you must try, right? Because you don't want to be that, 'We're popular as a tag team.' But, now, as pro wrestlers, you know, you want to venture out there, and you want to try and if it flops, then that's what it is. But if not, you never know."

The Usos are expected to feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW after their reunion this past Monday.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications