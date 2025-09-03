Former Bloodline member to shockingly turn heel after Jimmy Uso's SmackDown exit? Chances explored

Jimmy Uso made a surprise appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW, saving his brother Jey Uso from the wrath of The Vision. Following Jimmy's exit, his Bloodline brothers, Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu, have been left all by themselves on SmackDown.Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jacob Fatu were feuding with Solo Sikoa and MFT on the blue brand. On the final SmackDown before Clash in Paris, Zayn even dethroned Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the title now wrapped around Zayn's waist and with Jimmy Uso gone from the blue brand, one man could shock the WWE Universe by once again turning heel. That is none other than The Samoan Werewolf himself, who could betray Zayn in hopes of regaining the title he lost at Night of Champions.At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Fatu was dethroned by Sikoa. The latter again defeated his former Enforcer at SummerSlam 2025 in a Steel Cage Match before eventually losing the title.A Fatu heel turn would also allow the former WWE United States Champion to set his sights on the title held by the Honorary Uce. This would also result in a fresh US Title feud on SmackDown.Rikishi opened up on Jimmy Uso's plans in WWERikishi spoke about his son Jimmy Uso and stated that he would also find his footing as a singles star. In recent months, Jey Uso has established himself as a top star in the company, even winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.Speaking in an interview, the Hall of Famer said:&quot;I always say Big Jim, Big Jim is a talented guy. You know, he's a very talented kid, one of my sons. In due time, I think Big Jim is going to find his way out there and win, win the hearts, into the fans. He's already done, but to be able to see the boys get off, do their own deals as single competitors. You know, as a wrestler, it's a challenging feeling, but it's a feeling that you must try, right? Because you don't want to be that, 'We're popular as a tag team.' But, now, as pro wrestlers, you know, you want to venture out there, and you want to try and if it flops, then that's what it is. But if not, you never know.&quot;The Usos are expected to feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW after their reunion this past Monday.