Former champ to replace Randy Orton and win King of the Ring & more- 4 swerves for King and Queen of the Ring 

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is just two days away now. Scheduled to emanate live on Saturday, the upcoming Saudi Arabia spectacle will feature numerous high-profile matches, and the excitement among fans regarding the same is palpable.

Given the event looks a bit predictable, WWE could have some major swerves in store for fans on Saturday. They will not only lay the groundwork for new feuds but also add shock value to the premium live event.

This piece will explore four such potential twists that could unfold on Saturday.

#4 Otis betrays Chad Gable at King and Queen of the Ring

Chad Gable is set to challenge Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. The bout will also feature Bronson Reed. While the Alpha Academy member has gained much momentum ahead of the contest, he may succumb to defeat due to Otis' betrayal.

The company has been teasing the 32-year-old superstar turning on his leader, Chad Gable, over the last couple of weeks. After reluctantly helping Gable beat Zayn on RAW, Otis apologized to the former Bloodline member later in the night.

Given the recent turn of events, the company might finally pull the trigger on Otis' turn on Saturday. The powerhouse could cost Gable a potential win, leading to the implosion of The Alpha Academy.

#3 Brock Lesnar returns to confront Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since SummerSlam 2023. However, a recent report has suggested that the Stamford-based promotion may have him return soon.

While there is still uncertainty about his potential return, WWE may throw a curveball at fans by having him show up following the King of the Ring final. The Beast Incarnate can make a comeback to confront Gunther, teasing a potential blockbuster match against The Ring General in the process.

#2 Alexa Bliss costs Becky Lynch her title

After being absent from WWE for more than a year, Alexa Bliss recently teased a potential return with a cryptic social media post. There were murmurs of Little Miss Bliss returning as a part of Uncle Howdy's faction. However, recent reports have indicated that she may not join the rumored stable.

Given the recent rumors, WWE seemingly has something else in store for Alexa Bliss upon her comeback. One potential direction could see the former Women's Champion get involved in a feud against Becky Lynch. Bliss could shock fans by costing The Man her title against Liv Morgan on Saturday to plant seeds of a rivalry.

#1 Solo Sikoa replaces Randy Orton at King and Queen of the Ring

Randy Orton is widely expected to defeat Tama Tonga to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. However, The Bloodline may not be able to digest the loss and aim to exact revenge on Orton.

The heel stable could take out The Viper right before the finals at King and Queen of the Ring, leading to Solo Sikoa replacing him in the match. The former NXT North American Champion could then have the rest of The Bloodline help him defeat Gunther to win the coveted crown.