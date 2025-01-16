Former champion to betray Solo Sikoa at WWE Royal Rumble 2025? Chances explored

Royal Rumble 2025 is around the corner, and Solo Sikoa is sure to take an interest. Despite losing the Ula Fala, The Bloodline leader will want to win and get one over Roman Reigns and the OGs. However, he may be in for a shocker, as a former champion can betray him at the event.

The former titleholder in question is one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, Tama Tonga. He is currently the Right-Hand Man to Solo Sikoa, but come Royal Rumble, he could choose to step away from the position. This could, in turn, lead to an incredible match at WrestleMania 41.

According to WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass, WWE is planning to have Tonga Loa return in time for WrestleMania. If that is the case, they could have a tag team match planned. So, what better than to have Tama Tonga betray Solo Sikoa, and book the Tongans to take on the duo of Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at The Show of Shows?

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Of course, at the end of the day, this is mere speculation. There is no telling if the Tongans will face The Bloodline at WrestleMania 41, let alone if Tama Tonga will betray Sikoa at Royal Rumble. Only time will tell how things unfold.

Solo Sikoa will be back on SmackDown for the first time since his loss on RAW's Netflix premiere

Solo Sikoa has had a forgettable 2025 thus far. The Street Champion of the Island kicked off the year with a match against Roman Reigns on RAW's premiere on Netflix. It was a huge bout with high stakes, as the Ula Fala and the right to become the only Tribal Chief were on the line.

Unfortunately for Sikoa, he was no match for the OTC, and he left RAW without the Ula Fala. The following Friday, he wasn't present on SmackDown, but his stablemates Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu were. The duo caused a bit of mayhem, but things are bound to get worse on Friday, as Sikoa is scheduled to return.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Sikoa has planned for SmackDown. Will he address his loss, or will he join his fellow Bloodline members in causing more mayhem? All will be answered soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback