Former champion concludes 30-year-old look on WWE SmackDown? The glaring change you probably missed! 

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown delivered several noteworthy moments, including CM Punk's impactful return with a compelling promo and a high-profile main event featuring Randy Orton and LA Knight. However, one significant development occurred for Solo Sikoa as he appeared to transition away from his previous look in WWE.

During the main event of the blue brand, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso faced Randy Orton and LA Knight in a tag team match, but the fans observed a notable change in Solo's appearance. Unlike his usual barefoot wrestling style, Solo Sikoa was seen wearing boots on both legs and competed with them throughout the match.

While Solo had been spotted wearing boots in some segments before, this marked the first time he wrestled while wearing the boots. The shift in his wrestling attire is a noticeable change in his look during his match on SmackDown.

The fans on the internet also shared their reactions to this surprise change on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for The Enforcer in the upcoming weeks and whether this transition in his look will be permanent.

Roman Reigns is set to return on the next episode of WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is poised to be highly anticipated with the imminent return of Roman Reigns. The Stamford-based company has officially announced The Tribal Chief's presence for the upcoming three episodes of the blue brand, including the December 15, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, as Roman Reigns makes his comeback, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion must tread carefully, given the presence of Randy Orton, who has been patiently waiting for his arrival. The Viper had already sent a message to The Tribal Chief by signing a contract with Friday Night SmackDown and securing a victory over The Bloodline in a recent tag team match.

With these developments, it appears inevitable that when Roman Reigns makes his appearance on the blue brand next week, a confrontation with the 14-time World Champion is imminent. This potential scenario could set the stage for a highly anticipated clash, and if it unfolds, Royal Rumble 2024 might be the ideal platform for this showdown.

Not only this but CM Punk's recent promo on the blue brand, where he mentioned The Bloodline's leader, adds another layer of intrigue, potentially teasing a future showdown in the company.

For those who may not be aware, Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

