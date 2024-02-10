Former champion to disregard WWE rules again and cost Logan Paul next week? Analyzing the likelihood

Logan Paul is set to make his WWE SmackDown in-ring debut next week. The WWE United States Champion will square off against The Miz in the Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier. The winner will head to Perth to compete inside the chamber for a world title match at WrestleMania XL.

Paul and Miz are no strangers to each other. As a matter of fact, The Maverick’s singles in-ring debut had come against the A-Lister at WWE SummerSlam 2022. That being said, Paul may not advance to the chamber due to potential interference by a former champion.

The star in question is none other than R-Truth. The former WWE 24/7 Champion mistook Kevin Owens for Miz on the blue brand this week. Truth may show up during The A-Lister's match and cost Logan Paul, enabling Miz to advance to Elimination Chamber: Perth. R-Truth's shenanigans over the past few weeks have had unintended costs to many in the WWE RAW locker room, as JD McDonagh, for one, would surely testify to the same. His ongoing drama with The Judgment Day, while entertaining the fans, have clearly caused anger within the faction, especially with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Paul is no stranger to entering the confines of the chamber. He cost Seth Rollins his United States Championship by attacking him during the Men's Elimination Chamber match in 2023.

Nick Aldis didn’t announce Logan Paul’s opponent for US title on WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis was supposed to present Logan Paul with a new opponent for the United States Championship. Instead, the WWE SmackDown General Manager put The Maverick in an Elimination Chamber qualifier against The Miz for next week.

It is unknown what caused the change of plans. Aldis revealed during the show that he and Adam Pearce had mutually agreed to determine the next challenger for Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber. Both officials picked 12 participants from RAW and SmackDown to compete in a series of qualifiers.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton punched their ticket by beating AJ Styles and Sami Zayn respectively. The Scottish Psychopath came face-to-face with The Viper following the main event to cap off the show.

