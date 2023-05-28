Former champion embarrassed, fragile base for storyline - 4 mistakes WWE made at Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 featured numerous high-stakes matches and pivotal moments, including the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion and The Usos' loyalty being put to the test.

Asuka ended Bianca Belair's 400-plus day reign as RAW Women's Champion. Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the new World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H, considered synonymous with the original iteration of the title, also joined The Visionary in the celebration.

Additionally, the Intercontinental Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship were defended. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vowed to outclass The Bloodline and were successful in their match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The chaotic ending to the event, which was a long time coming, paved the way for several possible angles featuring the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and The Usos.

Below is a list of a few mistakes WWE made at the recently concluded premium live event in Saudi Arabia:

#4 Weak foundation to Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch's imminent WWE feud

Zoey Stark made her main roster debut a few weeks after the Draft. She went up against Nikki Cross in her first match on the red brand and showcased her expertise while putting the women's division on notice.

Given the history and nature of the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, interference by a WWE star previously involved with the two women would have been ideal. Stark still needs to build momentum on the main roster before going up against someone like Becky Lynch.

The 29-year-old excelled during her NXT tenure, but feuding with a star of The Man's stature is a different ball game altogether. In the aftermath of events that transpired at Night of Champions, their budding rivalry could culminate in a match at SummerSlam 2023.

#3 Feeble attempt to push Mustafa Ali for a match in Saudi Arabia

Mustafa Ali won the #1 Contenders Battle Royal for an opportunity against Gunther at Night of Champions. Over the past year, Ali has undergone quite the transition from reportedly wanting a release to being given adequate screen time and matches.

The former Retribution leader put up a good fight against The Ring General on Saturday. Despite fans at Jeddah Superdome displaying immense support for Ali, Gunther emerged victorious. However, WWE booking a title match to please the local fans in Jeddah was seemingly not well-received by many.

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali was feuding with Dolph Ziggler backstage and even attacked Seth Rollins on one occasion. Unfortunately, both angles did not help the RAW Superstar gain momentum due to their abrupt conclusion.

Last week, when Ali was asked about his upcoming bout against Gunther, he had no clear response. Additionally, Brock Lesnar walked by during the exchange and told the up-and-coming star to 'get a life.' This move threw fans off as it did not accredit the 37-year-old with the push he deserved heading into his title bout against Gunther.

#2 Technical submission finish to Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' match

WWE Finish to the match between Brock Lesnar vs The American Nightmare Cody RhodesNight of ChampionsJeddah Superdome - Saudi ArabiaMay 27th 2023WWE #WWENOC Finish to the match between Brock Lesnar vs The American Nightmare Cody RhodesNight of ChampionsJeddah Superdome - Saudi ArabiaMay 27th 2023WWE #WWENOC https://t.co/00vI4ZjJFT

Brock Lesnar set his sights on Cody Rhodes during the RAW after 'Mania. The two were set to team up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but things went awry when The Beast assaulted The American Nightmare before the match could begin.

The two clashed at Backlash 2023, where Rhodes won via pinfall. However, many later deemed this to be a controversial finish, with Cody Rhodes pinning The Beast while he had him in the Kimura Lock despite his shoulders not touching the mat.

A week before Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar attacked Rhodes, resulting in an arm injury to the latter. This did not stop The American Nightmare as he voiced his determination to fight The Beast even with a 'broken arm.'

The WWE event in Saudi Arabia witnessed Cody Rhodes losing consciousness during Lesnar's second attempt at making him submit. He did not tap out, leading to The Beast winning via technical submission. Last year, the 37-year-old went up against Seth Rollins with a torn pec but emerged victorious. Hence, the conclusion to Lesnar vs. Rhodes II came off as weak to many.

Moreover, Rhodes working with an injury against a dominant persona like The Beast, was bound to end in chaos.

#1 Rhea Ripley's squash match in her second title defense

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant competitor in the women's division for a few years now. Her fearless attitude, besides being the only female representing The Judgment Day, has enabled her to become a fan favorite within her short stint on the WWE main roster.

The 26-year-old won her first SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania this year from longtime rival Charlotte Flair. A winner take all match was teased against Bianca Belair following the Draft. However, The Eradicator had her first title defense against Zelina Vega at Backlash earlier this month.

WWE might have a part-time title defense schedule for Ripley as they do for Roman Reigns. The build-up for her match against Natalya at Night of Champions seemed to crop up out of nowhere. The two butted heads (verbally) on an edition of RAW that led to Natalya challenging for the title.

The former champion has contended for multiple titles and competed in numerous high-profile matches during her tenure. Hence, losing to Ripley within a couple of minutes might have hurt Natalya's credibility as a performer.

WWE's efforts to showcase Ripley as a strong competitor seemingly backfired, with her taking out Natalya in no time. The wrestling fraternity is aware of the Australian star's strength and dominance. Thus, the quick victory did not do her any favors.

The next WWE premium live event, Money in the Bank, is set to take place on July 1. A few rivalries stemming from Night of Champions, including some old ones like Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, could spill over to the much-awaited show.

