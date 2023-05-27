Who won at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Tonight marks the long-awaited WWE Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event. The Stamford-based promotion once again returned to Saudi Arabia in Jeddah and made sure to bring in an array of top stars.

Seven matches are announced for WWE Night of Champions 2023, and only two of those do not have a championship on the line. First is the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. The second match will come from the women's division as Trish Stratus takes on Becky Lynch after a highly personal feud.

After Mustafa Ali's victory in a battle royal on a previous episode of RAW, he became the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. However, The Ring General has proven time and time again that he is not an easy champion to defeat.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will also be in action tonight against Asuka. Both women have been at odds for a while now. It remains to be seen if The EST of WWE will continue her record-breaking reign or if The Empress of Tomorrow will have gold around her waist.

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has only had a few title defenses since she won the title. For the Saudi Arabia event, she found a worthy opponent in Natalya. It's been a while since the veteran won a championship, but The Eradicator has proven she can destroy anybody in her path.

After defeating numerous top stars in a tournament, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles came out on top. On WWE Night of Champions 2023, both men now have a chance to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Finally, some members of The Bloodline are going to be in action. After The Usos failed to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take their chance for the gold.

Who are the winners of WWE Night of Champions 2023?

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins is crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus: Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch

Mustafa Ali vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship: Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship: Asuka becomes the new RAW Women's Champion

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley retained the SmackDown Women's Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar: Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

