What is a Triple Main Event? Decoding WWE's plan at Night of Champions 2023

Fans were introduced to the term "Double Main Event" in the previous Backlash show, and something similar happened for WWE Night of Champions 2023. From the looks of it, a specific layout for the matches might take place.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 will occur on May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and more are slated to appear. Due to the major stars present, it's no wonder the company found it difficult to choose a main event.

According to the reports of Xero News, the upcoming event will be dubbed as a "Triple Main Event." For those wondering how it could be structured, the previous Backlash layout might be a guide. The matches won't be showcased simultaneously but spread throughout the card.

One of the main events may open the show, one will be placed in the middle to energize the crowd, and one will close out the entire premium live event.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza

According to the reports, one of the main events for WWE Night of Champions 2023 is AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Followed by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team titles, and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

Who might come out victorious at WWE Night of Champions 2023?

The upcoming Saudi Arabia event is one that many fans are anticipating. Aside from a solid match card so far, recent reports have suggested that new names might come with gold after the event.

According to Xero News, Seth Rollins is rumored to win the World Heavyweight Championship and then defend it against Rhodes. However, there are no concrete plans regarding this just yet, as many are thinking Styles should win as well.

It was also shared that if Gunther will lose the Intercontinental Championship at the event, he will be a favorite for this year's Money in the Bank. Though, LA Knight is still being considered.

WWE @WWE Who will become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at #WWENOC Who will become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at #WWENOC? https://t.co/6M2L6fWFa1

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is certainly an event that fans all over the world should not miss out on. It remains to be seen if any other changes will be made in the card, and who will eventually come out as victors.

