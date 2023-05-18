WWE's potential plans for the World Heavyweight Title post-Night of Champions - Reports

With WWE set to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, recent reports have indicated what the plans may be after the belt has a new holder.

At Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27th, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with both men looking to capture the company's newest big prize.

According to Xero News, there has already been a "discussion for Seth Rollins to potentially defend against Cody Rhodes," and "Rollins would likely get a win back over Cody." However, these plans are "not confirmed as some feel Styles should win."

The last time Rollins and AJ faced off at a Premium Live Event was at Money In The Bank in 2019, where Seth retained the Universal title against Styles.

Former WWE Writer on Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

There is no doubt that both superstars are two of the most talented performers on the roster, with AJ and Seth having won multiple world titles during their careers.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on the World Heavyweight Championship match.

"If it's gonna be the new working man's title, the guy that's there every single week, every pay-per-view, every storyline, then yeah it's Seth Rollins." Prinze Jr, added: "If it's out of respect and it's the first time this new version of it is being debuted, then you can easily put it on AJ Styles who's a credited veteran, and already had a world title run. The fans for sure want to see another one." [H/T Sportskeeda]

WWE's reason for introducing this new belt was the fact that Monday Night RAW needed a world title as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now exclusively wrestling on SmackDown after the recent Draft.

