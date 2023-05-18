Former WWE writer reasons why AJ Styles or Seth Rollins are the best contenders for the World Heavyweight Championship

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about whether Seth Rollins or AJ Styles will be the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Both stars went through a grueling set of matches to emerge as the finalists of the tournament. The Visionary took down Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match before prevailing over Finn Balor to become the finalist.

On the other hand, The Phenomenal One bested former World Champions Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley to earn his way to challenge for the new title.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer made the case for both stars. He mentioned that Seth could be the champion if WWE was planning to reward their hardest worker.

"Here's my thought. If it's gonna be the new working man's title, the guy that's there every single week, every pay-per-view, every storyline, then yeah it's Seth Rollins," said Freddie.

Freddie Prinze Jr. further stated that the company could also have Styles lead the way as champion just out of respect and reverence for the 45-year-old.

"If it's out of respect and it's the first time this new version of it is being debuted, then you can easily put it on AJ Styles who's a credited veteran, and already had a world title run. The fans for sure want to see another one. But if you don't wanna have him beat Roman Reigns, which I understand, then you easily could put this on him and have him be a champion worthy of that." [From 8:38 - 9:20]

Freddie Prinze Jr. feels Seth Rollins will be the new champion

During the same conversation on Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie mentioned that although AJ Styles has a good chance of winning the title, he favors The Visionary to walk away with the gold.

The former WWE writer stated that his prediction was based on the fact that he was a huge fan of Seth Rollins.

"There's an argument to be made for AJ Styles. That said, I'm definitely leaning toward the way you're leaning, toward Seth Rollins. Dude, we're huge dorks for Seth Rollins. He'd wear a costume that matches the belt but it would just be giant and poofy, have ostrich feathers and all kinds of stuff." [From 9:31 - 9:55]

Styles and Rollins will lock horns at WWE Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think will emerge as the new World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

