Former champion to finally gain revenge on Seth Rollins after 3 years at SummerSlam? Analyzing potential title change

Having recently won the World Heavyweight Title, Seth Rollins has made it clear that he intends to defend the championship whenever possible. Recent events saw him emerge victorious over Finn Balor at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

According to recent reports, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2023.

If Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins square off at the upcoming premium live event in Detroit, WWE has a tremendous story to tell, as Dom and Rollins are not strangers to one another.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Seth Rollins and AJ Styles' reaction to Rhea Ripley saying Dominik could win the title has me dying Seth Rollins and AJ Styles' reaction to Rhea Ripley saying Dominik could win the title has me dying 😂😭 https://t.co/aIGVH7AtBn

The 26-year-old competitor faced off against The Visionary in his first match inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2020. Even though Dominik came up short, he was widely praised for his performance.

Since their last encounter, a lot has happened. Dominik is currently one of WWE's most prominent and reviled heels, while The Visionary is arguably the company's most popular performer.

Even though their personalities are opposites, they share in the audience's emotional response. If the buildup to their match in 2020 is any indication, the hype for their current rumored matchup will reach another level, making their battle at SummerSlam 2023 an unmissable contest.

Although the match is not the biggest or most significant, and Dom probably has little chance of winning, it has a compelling enough narrative to draw attention and keep both men on the card.

Dominik Mysterio wants a rematch with Seth Rollins

From what it looks like, Seth Rollins will seemingly have a feud with The Judgment Day this summer.

The Visionary successfully defended his World Heavyweight Champion against Judgment Day's Finn Balor at Money in the Bank in London. During the match, Damien Priest also teased cashing in his MITB contract, which he won early that night, and it looks like Dominik also wants to fight Rollins.

During a recent interview with GMoniy, the young Mysterio was asked who he wants to face in the WWE, and he didn't hesitate to mention a potential rematch with The Visionary.

"I’ve already wrestled him, but I would love to run it back with someone like Seth [Rollins]. I debuted against him, and I think he got the level-one Dom. He got level-one Dom, and he struggled to beat level-one Dom. So, I would love to run it back with Seth Rollins and just kind of see where things go now, especially [with] me having my crew behind me," said Dominik. [From 9:35 - 10:13]

It's possible that the first fight Dominik ever engaged in, as well as his ongoing conflict with The Visionary, will serve as the feud's launching point. This may be enough to warrant a rematch between the two competitors at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE @WWE



leads his son A moment they'll remember forever. @reymysterio leads his son @35_Dominik to the ring for the very first time at #SummerSlam A moment they'll remember forever.@reymysterio leads his son @35_Dominik to the ring for the very first time at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/z4beJOaVeZ

It would continue Judgment Day's feud with the World Heavyweight Champion following Rollins' victory over Finn Balor. Last but not least, it could exacerbate conflict inside the group.

