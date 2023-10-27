Former champion to finally return on WWE SmackDown tonight after 77 days? Analysing recent reports

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will witness the contract signing segment between Roman Reigns and LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 among other matches and segments.

It is possible that the upcoming edition of the blue brand could witness the return of a former champion after 77 days. The star in question is none other than Karrion Kross. The former two-time NXT Champion last appeared on WWE SmackDown in August 2023.

Kross had a match against AJ Styles that night. He’s continued to work live events amid his absence from weekly television. Kross might make his return in a backstage segment or pre-taped vignette to kick off a new feud on the blue brand.

According to reports, WWE has put Karrion Kross's next feud on hold because they are working on new plans for him. The 38-year-old star could return to the blue brand after Crown Jewel 2023 if he doesn’t show up this Friday.

Did Karrion Kross tease a new feud on WWE SmackDown?

Karrion Kross teased a huge feud with Roman Reigns several weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. The superstar didn’t appear live during the show, but uploaded a clip of him stalking the Tribal Chief from the shadows during the latter’s confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare will take on Damian Priest in singles action at Crown Jewel next Saturday. The match was booked after Rhodes confronted The Judgment Day during the opening segment of RAW last Monday.

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day will appear on the blue brand this week ahead of their big outing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4. Sportskeeda will have coverage of Crown Jewel as it airs.

Who will Karrion Kross feud with upon returning? Sound off in the comments section below.

