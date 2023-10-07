"A new plan" for Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Karrion Kross made his return to WWE in mid-2022 and plenty of viewers were hopeful that he would make a mark this time around. Some even deemed him as the next challenger to Roman Reigns.

While Kross has been part of some rivalries against significant names, he came out on the losing end of all of them. Despite this, The Herald of Doomsday has a fair share of admirers who appreciate his character and work.

Per BWE, while he has not been used on WWE TV since his feud with AJ Styles culminated during the summer, the creative team will have a new plan for him soon. Karrion Kross is a project that is put on hold.

Will Karrion Kross once again make an impact on WWE TV?

When Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux resurfaced on television, the former NXT Champion quickly kickstarted a feud with Drew McIntyre. Kross has not found that kind of success again, as he picked up a pinfall victory over The Scottish Warrior at the time. Since then, he has been seen taking the fall more often than not.

Karrion Kross on working an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns

Since Drew McIntyre picked up the feud-ending victory over Karrion Kross, the latter faced Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. He is yet to face Roman Reigns in a one-on-one contest for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. According to Kross, who did an interview for USA Insider, he is still eye-balling for a match against Roman Reigns:

"Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar," Kross said.

With Fastlane taking place on Saturday night, and a couple of major ongoing storylines, perhaps Kross is not the utmost priority for the creative team. But the aforementioned news is worth noting, as fans of the SmackDown star will be pumped to hear that WWE has not given up on Karrion Kross.

