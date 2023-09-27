While still in its budding stages, it seems former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is on the path to a heel run. As evident in recent weeks, he chose not to lend a helping hand to Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston on the flagship show when they were attacked.

The Scot had a feud with Karrion Kross in late 2022, one that saw the stars trade wins at premium live events. This was also the latter's return storyline and a high point for The Herald of Doomsday which hasn't been matched in recent months.

The 38-year-old recently dropped a tweet of McIntyre's Broken Dreams theme lyrics, perhaps hinting at the inevitable heel turn. Kross later clarified that he isn't looking to go after The Scottish Warrior, making his message more ambiguous at this point. When a fan asked if he was striking again, he responded with:

"Not at all. Just enjoying what I’m seeing," Kross wrote on Twitter/X.

Interestingly, all of Karrion's rivals since his arrival on WWE television in August 2022 have seen some significant change in their characters. Rey Mysterio wound up hitting his son and Shinsuke Nakamura lost his honor, among others. Drew McIntyre, being his very first opponent upon return, seems to be making the turn to the dark side now.

Karrion Kross thinks a match against former WWE Champion John Cena would be generational

Despite all the losses, Kross has a cult following. There are some who even believe he should enter a program with Roman Reigns, and others who would like to see him win a title.

Karrion Kross had previously flirted with the prospect of a massive one-on-one contest with John Cena. He recently shared an Instagram story following The Bloodline's attack on SmackDown, in which he was seen watching The GOAT's entrance, per SEScoops.

"Having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a big stage, hopefully with people [as the interview took place during the Thunderdome era] would be awesome. I think it would be a battle of two generations," Kross stated on BT Sport in 2021.

His last rivalry on WWE television came against AJ Styles, with the latter going getting the feud-ending win. Based on what happened to everybody else, perhaps viewers could also see a change in The Phenomenal One in the coming months?

