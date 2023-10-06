[Photos] 38-year-old ex-champion shows off surprising new look amid absence from WWE TV

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently showed off a new look amid his absence from WWE TV.

After getting released from his contract in 2021, the 38-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company in August 2022. He has since been an active competitor on SmackDown. However, Kross has not appeared on the blue brand since the August 11 episode when he lost to AJ Styles.

The Doom Walker recently took to Instagram to show off his physique. He also appeared to have a new look amid his absence from television. The former NXT Champion seemingly has much longer hair than when he last appeared on SmackDown.

When one of the comments on his picture pointed out that his hair was getting longer, the SmackDown star hinted at going for Undertaker's 1998 look.

"Taker 98... soon," Kross wrote.

Karrion Kross shares interesting update amid WWE hiatus. Check out the details here.

Did WWE misuse Karrion Kross on SmackDown?

Since Karrion Kross' return to the Stamford-based company last year, he has not been involved in a top storyline. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter criticized WWE for how they booked the 38-year-old.

The wrestling veteran suggested the company should send Kross back to NXT.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," he said. [29:38 - 30:18]

Karrion Kross wants to face Batista after calling him out in the past. Check out the details here.