Former champion gearing up for Payback 2023 return? Exploring involvement in multiple feuds

Payback 2023 will go down tomorrow night at PPA Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The September 2nd Premium Live Event boasts a solid card. It is possible fans could witness a surprise comeback of a former champion on Saturday.

The person in question is none other than Tamina Sunka. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was backstage for SmackDown this past Friday. She might make a surprise appearance at Payback 2023 during the potential Jimmy versus Jey Uso match.

Tamina has a history with the twins, as she first appeared alongside the twins 13 years ago. The trio debuted by attacking The Hart Dynasty (Tyson Kidd and David Hart Smith) and Natalya on the May 24, 2010 episode of RAW.

In addition to showing up for The Usos match, Tamina might set up a title program with Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against former best friend Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night.

SmackDown preview before Payback 2023

We’re less than 24 hours away from the go-home episode of SmackDown before Payback. Tonight’s edition of the blue brand promises much action and excitement. We will witness the return of John Cena and Jimmy Uso.

The Cenation leader will stop by for SmackDown just one week before WWE arrives in India for their grand Superstar Spectacle event. Also set for tonight is a huge tag team match between LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

