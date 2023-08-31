John Cena to get attacked, huge breakup on the show? - 5 surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown before Payback 2023

We are all set for the final episode of SmackDown before Payback 2023. The blue brand is set to feature an action-packed show that will see top superstars compete to gain momentum ahead of the upcoming premium live event. WWE could pull off some major swerves on this week's show, including ones immediately impacting Payback.

Here, we look at four surprises that could unfold on SmackDown before Payback 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 John Cena gets attacked on SmackDown

John Cena is set to return on SmackDown this week, and fans are excited to see him back on the blue brand. However, someone could attack the former world champion to set up a feud with the legendary superstar. WWE has also advertised John Cena for more shows over the next two months, creating the possibility of a short, storied rivalry.

We could see Grayson Waller attack John Cena on the show this week. The two last crossed paths at Money in the Bank 2023 in London, where John Cena and Waller engaged in a verbal back and forth. The veteran followed it up with an Attitude Adjustment, and the two could pick up the feud from where it had left off in their first encounter.

#2 Bayley betrays WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY

WWE has teased tension between Bayley and IYO SKY for a long time. The latter recently became the WWE Women's Champion and defended her gold against Zelina Vega last week. We might see her celebrate her recent accolades on the blue brand this week, and the creative team could pull a massive swerve by having Bayley betray her fellow Damage CTRL member.

The Role Model has indirectly cost SKY tremendous opportunities on the main roster, and she often speaks on behalf of the champion. The Genius of the Sky has been uncomfortable sometimes, but Bayley has shown no signs of stopping. She is currently feuding with Shotzi, but what if she pushes SKY into the way to escape?

#3 Rikishi returns to confront Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso stunned the world when he betrayed Jey Uso, costing him his title match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. On the following episode of SmackDown, Jey attacked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa before hitting Jimmy with a Superkick. Jey Uso also said he is 'quitting' WWE and is not expected to attend this week's show.

With Roman Reigns on hiatus, only Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman could be present on SmackDown. Thus, The Usos' father and legendary superstar Rikishi might make a surprise return this week. He could appear on the blue brand's final show before Payback to confront Jimmy for his actions to help direct the storyline towards a brother vs. brother feud.

#4 Santos Escobar sets his sights on the United States Championship

Santos Escobar earned a shot at the United States Championship but was denied the opportunity after Austin Theory attacked him. He was replaced by Rey Mysterio, who defeated Theory in an impromptu title match to win the championship. Rey will defend his gold against Theory at Payback, but does Escobar have other plans?

He has had his sights set on the United States championship for a long time. The creative team could pull off a massive twist by showing Escobar's growing interest in the title and budding tension with his mentor. It would be a great way to keep fans invested in the United States Championship picture on SmackDown.

#5 The Miz confronts LA Knight on SmackDown before Payback

The Miz and LA Knight have been in a brief yet entertaining feud. The two have appeared on each other's brands frequently. The A-Lister stole the show on RAW earlier this week with his perfect imitation of LA Knight in a memorable promo segment. He could further intensify their rivalry by doing the same on the blue brand this week.

Knight is expected to address The Miz's mocking on the show, and it could see a surprise appearance from the former world champion. They are set to lock horns in a singles match at Payback and could engage in a final showdown on SmackDown's go-home show before Payback.